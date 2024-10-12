Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Penn State Fans Outraged by Officials' 'Horrible' TD-Erasing Call Amid Struggles vs. USC

    By Sean Deveney,

    2 days ago

    For a short while, things looked good for Penn State in their debut game as the No. 4 team in the nation, facing USC on the road in Los Angeles. After forcing a Trojans punt to open the game, the Nittany Lions marched down the field to the USC 4-yard line, where they set up for a first-and-goal situation.

    PSU ran three plays to gain two yards, but coach James Franklin opted to try for the touchdown on fourth-and-2. And it looked like he got it, as receiver Tyler Warren caught a quick slant on the right side from quarterback Drew Allar.

    Except the officials did not quite see things that way. On the play, receiver Julian Fleming was whistled for a pass interference, as it was determined that he had picked defensive back Jaylin Smith illegally.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ym4nZ_0w4hwia500
    Penn State coach James Franklin

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    Penn State was moved back 15 yards and kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 17.

    The problem that many had with the play was that it was not Fleming who initiated the contact. Replays showed clearly that it was Smith who reached out and put his hands on Fleming.

    According to Section 6 of the the NCAA's 2023 rule book, "On a pick play, it is not offensive pass interference if the defensive player is blocking the offensive player when the pick occurs." That's the wrinkle in the rule that Penn State fans are pointing out.

    However, the rules are murky. Yes, Smith initiated contact, but Fleming then proceeded to block Smith downfield before the ball was thrown. Thus, he appeared to be in violation of a Section 5 rule, noting that it is offensive pass interference when a receiver is: "Blocking downfield during a pass that legally crosses the line of scrimmage."

    In the end, it could be a moot point. As much as erasing that touchdown might have thrown off Penn State to open the game, USC piled on the punishment from there, taking a 20-6 lead into halftime.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    anna
    1d ago
    Officiating was bad but not biased.Both teams got bad calls.
    Mac Travis
    1d ago
    We got even with a couple of possible missed calls against PSU in overtime. It’s not a conspiracy folks.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    College Football World Reacts to Oregon Player's Wild Ejection
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Crowd For Penn State-USC Game Is Disappointing
    The Spun2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Bronny James news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Future With Steelers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Pregnant? Chiefs Fans All Saying The Same Thing About Kelce Rumor
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Tom Brady's broadcast career is about to get a lot worse thanks to Roger Goodell
    FanSided1 day ago
    James Franklin shut down Penn State on-field celebration at USC
    FanSided2 days ago
    NBA Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Devastating Personal News
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Taylor Swift’s Outfit for Date With Travis Kelce Fuels Speculations
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    What is Wisconsin Basketball Ranked in the Preseason AP Poll?
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Michigan's Sherrone Moore Makes 7-Word Promise To Wolverines Fans Amid Uncertain Bye Week
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift not happy at ‘sloppy drunk’ Travis Kelce
    Next Impulse Sports20 days ago
    Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State jumps Georgia, Army joins college football rankings for first time since 2018
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Andrew Thomas To Undergo Imaging After Giants Loss
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    College football rankings: AP Top 25 Week 8 projection after Oregon beats Ohio State
    247Sports2 days ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Social Media Erupts as Lincoln Riley Faces Backlash After USC's Stunning Collapse Against Penn State
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish On SI1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Week 7's 'Most Significant Win'
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Sends Strong Message After Oregon Upsets Ohio State
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Can’t Believe Broadcast Decision for College Football Game on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark Nearly Hits Hole-In-One in Viral Video
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith's Unfiltered Reaction to Cowboys' Blowout Loss Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Alabama Opens as a Road Favorite Over Tennessee
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Giants Still Alive in NFC East Race?
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy