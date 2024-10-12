North Carolina Shares Heartbreaking Announcement on Player's Death After Cancer Battle

North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft has passed away after a battle with cancer, the university announced on Saturday.

The wide receiver had missed the last two seasons while battling a rare form of lung cancer. His battle attracted national attention, with Craft winning the Disney Spirit Award in 2022. He was also named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team that season.

The program shared the news on Saturday afternoon, posting the heartbreaking announcement in a post on X .

"It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side," the university's football program wrote in a statement. "Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity."

The university also sent a message to all those who supported Craft during his battle with cancer.

"On behalf of his family and our program, we sincerely thank everyone who supported Tylee during his battle with cancer. It means more than you know. With love and affection, #TyleeStrongForever"

Craft committed to North Carolina as a standout from Georgia's Sumter High School, where he was ranked as the state's No. 7 player and the 60th-ranked player in the nation by ESPN. He missed his junior and senior seasons while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Related: North Carolina Football: 2024 Tar Heels Season Preview and Prediction