Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Texas Longhorns Star Taken To Locker Room After Injury vs. Oklahoma

    By Spencer Ostrow,

    2 days ago

    Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Isaiah Bond suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter of Saturday's "Red River Rivalry" against the Oklahoma Sooners.

    According to the ABC broadcast, Bond was taken to the locker room for further evaluation after initially spending time in the medical tent.

    He had taken a hard hit to the back from an Oklahoma defender due to a high throw by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

    Bond exited with one reception for five yards.

    It's a situation to monitor as Texas is scheduled to host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8.

    Before Saturday's game, the four-star prospect out of the 2022 class accumulated 20 receptions, 364 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIOsy_0w4hvyUg00
    Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7).

    © Mikala Compton&solAmerican-Statesman &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Bond transferred to Texas this past offseason after spending two seasons playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

    He hails from Buford, Georgia, and is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft .

    Update:

    Damien S. Butler reported Bond will miss the remainder of the game.

    "Just spoke to Isaiah Bond," Butler said. "He’s out for the rest of the game but nothing major."

    Related: WATCH: Quintrevion Wisner Redeems Earlier Fumble With Monster TD Run

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    DevonKuoglkeepuporgetleft Bell
    1d ago
    man ewers had me on toes and heels 😂😂😂😂 hahaha OMG 🙆🏿🙎🏿🤬😡😂🤣🫣😱🤦🏿but you did good Ewers I think I spelt that right for give me if I did hook'em 🤘🏿💪🏿🪨
    DevonKuoglkeepuporgetleft Bell
    1d ago
    y'all made me proud a win for My birthday I was supposed to work on the TEXAS LONGHORNS FOOTBALL GAME YESTERDAY BUT WASN'T FAST ENOUGH TO GET IN ROTATION HEY IT'S ALL GOOD GOOOOOO TEXAS LONGHORNS HOOK'EM 🤘🏿💪🏿🪨
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    PHOTOS: Texas Longhorns Cheerleader Aliyah Eskew Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Her Wild Pics Ahead Of Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Texas' Quinn Ewers Predicted to Replace $160 Million Quarterback
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Kirby Smart's Comments About the Texas Longhorns is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Two teachers yanked from Texas classroom accused of giving students sleeping ‘stickers’
    The Independent5 days ago
    Should Georgia coach Kirby Smart be suspended for Texas game?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Future With Steelers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College football rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 7
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Tragic Double Deaths of Former Child Stars Dana Hill and Dana Plato: 1 By Stroke, 1 By Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘Pregnant’ In Leggy Shorts And Thigh-Highs
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Taylor Swift’s Outfit for Date With Travis Kelce Fuels Speculations
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Angel Reese's Wordless Post Leaves Fans Confused
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    What is Wisconsin Basketball Ranked in the Preseason AP Poll?
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian7 days ago
    “Lotta Empty Seats On The Red Side” – Matthew McConaughey Dunks On Oklahoma After Texas’ Red River Rivalry Rout
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Tammy Slaton's Doctor Calls Her Transformation "Unbelievable" As She Surpasses Goal Weight
    E! News3 days ago
    Georgia’s Kirby Smith, Mississippi State QB Address Viral Sideline Exchange
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban wants a flopping penalty in college football and he's not wrong
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Legendary College Football Coach Could Be Fired Soon
    The Spun2 days ago
    Arch Manning suggestion abruptly shut down by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman wears ultimate Texas disrespect fit for Red River Rivalry
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    'Don't come back': Trump triggers outrage for bashing Detroit — at an event in Detroit
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart shares the major problem that could cost Bulldogs in College Football Playoff
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wimbledon Champ Marries Fan Who She Met in Central Park
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Charles Barkley Signals the End of Caitlin Clark’s Time at the Top
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Pat McAfee divides viewers after leaving College Gameday panel fearing for his safety
    The Mirror US2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy