Texas Longhorns Star Taken To Locker Room After Injury vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Isaiah Bond suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter of Saturday's "Red River Rivalry" against the Oklahoma Sooners.

According to the ABC broadcast, Bond was taken to the locker room for further evaluation after initially spending time in the medical tent.

He had taken a hard hit to the back from an Oklahoma defender due to a high throw by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Bond exited with one reception for five yards.

It's a situation to monitor as Texas is scheduled to host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8.

Before Saturday's game, the four-star prospect out of the 2022 class accumulated 20 receptions, 364 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7). © Mikala Compton&solAmerican-Statesman &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bond transferred to Texas this past offseason after spending two seasons playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He hails from Buford, Georgia, and is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft .

Update:

Damien S. Butler reported Bond will miss the remainder of the game.

"Just spoke to Isaiah Bond," Butler said. "He’s out for the rest of the game but nothing major."

Related: WATCH: Quintrevion Wisner Redeems Earlier Fumble With Monster TD Run