Eagles Blockbuster Trade Pitch Moves $42M Pro Bowler

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, speculation about potential moves across the league is mounting. One intriguing possibility involves the Philadelphia Eagles and veteran cornerback Darius Slay. With a crowded cornerback room and promising young talent waiting in the wings, could the Eagles be considering a trade?

Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com recently named Slay as one of seven big-name players who could be traded before the NFL's Nov. 5 deadline. Benjamin’s reasoning hinges on key factors, including the Eagles’ investment in young cornerback talents like Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, and Cooper DeJean.

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Howie Roseman is known for making creative deals and was reportedly prepared to part ways with Slay before the 2023 season. This history, combined with the team’s young talent, could provide added motivation for a change.

While Slay (playing on his $42 million contract) remains a consistent player at age 33, his dominance has waned. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Slay has allowed 11 catches on 15 targets this season, with only two pass breakups. His opponent passer rating of 129.7 ranks worst among Eagles corners and third-worst on the team overall.

Despite these factors, there are compelling reasons to believe Slay will remain with the Eagles. The team is in the thick of the NFC East race and has aspirations for a deep playoff run. Trading their most experienced cornerback - "blockbuster'' or not - could be seen as a step backward for a contending team.

The current depth chart also suggests that a trade is unlikely. While the Eagles have young talent, they haven’t shown a willingness to give them significant playing time. Kelee Ringo, for example, has seen just 20 snaps all season, with the team preferring to use converted safety Avonte Maddox as the starting nickel cornerback.

Slay’s experience and leadership in the secondary could be invaluable as the Eagles push for another Super Bowl appearance. His immediate role seems secure, given the team’s championship aspirations and the current state of the depth chart.

However, as the deadline approaches, Eagles fans will be watching closely. In the NFL, where unexpected moves happen frequently, nothing can be ruled out entirely—especially with a deal-maker like Howie Roseman at the helm.

For now, Slay remains a crucial part of the Eagles’ defense. But with young talent waiting in the wings, his status will be a storyline to follow as the trade deadline approaches. While Slay’s long-term future with the Eagles may be uncertain, a mid-season trade seems unlikely given the team’s current position and goals.