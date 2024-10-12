Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Eagles Blockbuster Trade Pitch Moves $42M Pro Bowler

    By Aiden Kauffman,

    2 days ago

    As the NFL trade deadline approaches, speculation about potential moves across the league is mounting. One intriguing possibility involves the Philadelphia Eagles and veteran cornerback Darius Slay. With a crowded cornerback room and promising young talent waiting in the wings, could the Eagles be considering a trade?

    Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com recently named Slay as one of seven big-name players who could be traded before the NFL's Nov. 5 deadline. Benjamin’s reasoning hinges on key factors, including the Eagles’ investment in young cornerback talents like Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, and Cooper DeJean.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255XFd_0w4eQ8R500

    Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

    General manager Howie Roseman is known for making creative deals and was reportedly prepared to part ways with Slay before the 2023 season. This history, combined with the team’s young talent, could provide added motivation for a change.

    While Slay (playing on his $42 million contract) remains a consistent player at age 33, his dominance has waned. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Slay has allowed 11 catches on 15 targets this season, with only two pass breakups. His opponent passer rating of 129.7 ranks worst among Eagles corners and third-worst on the team overall.

    Despite these factors, there are compelling reasons to believe Slay will remain with the Eagles. The team is in the thick of the NFC East race and has aspirations for a deep playoff run. Trading their most experienced cornerback - "blockbuster'' or not - could be seen as a step backward for a contending team.

    The current depth chart also suggests that a trade is unlikely. While the Eagles have young talent, they haven’t shown a willingness to give them significant playing time. Kelee Ringo, for example, has seen just 20 snaps all season, with the team preferring to use converted safety Avonte Maddox as the starting nickel cornerback.

    Slay’s experience and leadership in the secondary could be invaluable as the Eagles push for another Super Bowl appearance. His immediate role seems secure, given the team’s championship aspirations and the current state of the depth chart.

    Related: DeVonta Smith Returns To Eagles, Holds No Grudges On Controversial Hit

    However, as the deadline approaches, Eagles fans will be watching closely. In the NFL, where unexpected moves happen frequently, nothing can be ruled out entirely—especially with a deal-maker like Howie Roseman at the helm.

    For now, Slay remains a crucial part of the Eagles’ defense. But with young talent waiting in the wings, his status will be a storyline to follow as the trade deadline approaches. While Slay’s long-term future with the Eagles may be uncertain, a mid-season trade seems unlikely given the team’s current position and goals.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    James Smith
    1d ago
    it time to move on from slay
    Thanos was right
    1d ago
    I can't believe people still think the eagles can get to the Superbowl What are the eagles now the new cowboys
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Firm Statement on Mike McCarthy's Future
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Future With Steelers
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Coach Diagnosed With Cancer At 35 Years Old
    The Spun1 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Bronny James news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Texas' Quinn Ewers Predicted to Replace $160 Million Quarterback
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports7 days ago
    Patriots Owner Vows to Cut Star If Allegations Are True
    New England Patriots On SI1 day ago
    Taylor Swift’s Outfit for Date With Travis Kelce Fuels Speculations
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    3 head coaches on the hot seat after Week 6: Sirianni's chirping gets best of him
    FanSided1 day ago
    Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Target Predicted To Sign $701 Million Deal
    Philadelphia Phillies On SI2 days ago
    Bryce Harper's bold claim after Phillies' elimination puts NL East on notice
    FanSided1 day ago
    Kansas City Linked to Former Chiefs WR on the Trade Block
    FanSided1 day ago
    'Starts With Me!' Daboll Takes Blame for Giants' Offensive Woes
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Nick Sirianni’s New Personal Appearance Turns Heads Before Eagles-Browns
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Jerry Jones Admits Worst Part Of Cowboys' Devastating Week 6 Loss
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    LeBron James Facing Backlash for Bronny James Request
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Faces Massive Backlash After Hostile Gesture To Fans At Browns Game
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Who Cares More About Cowboys: Loyal Fans or Stephen A. Smith?
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Fans Catch Travis Kelce’s Mom Supporting Taylor Swift Again
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Giants Still Alive in NFC East Race?
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Calls Mount for NBA Analyst to be Fired After On-Air Meltdown
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lions Predicted To Land Eagles Pro Bowler After Surprise Move
    Philadelphia Eagles On SI2 days ago
    Eagles OL leaves stadium in crutches after hamstring injury in win over Browns (VIDEO)
    LehighValleyLive.com1 day ago
    Raiders Were Offered Massive Haul in Trade for Maxx Crosby: Report
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Charles Barkley Signals the End of Caitlin Clark’s Time at the Top
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bills Will Be Without Star Defender Monday Night
    thecoldwire.com2 days ago
    Eagles Postpone the Much-Anticipated Return of Key Defender
    FanSided2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy