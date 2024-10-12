Taylor Swift's True Feelings on Travis Kelce's Other Career

Despite being one of the top tight ends in the game today, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce is well aware of the fact that his NFL career won't last forever. This is exactly why he's already thinking about life after football.

In his own words, Kelce just wants to "make sure that I'm set up for what's next ."

For the nine-time Pro Bowler, this means venturing into the world of acting and hosting. Kelce has already made his acting debut by featuring in the FX horror series "Grotesquerie." He's also hosting Prime Video's "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" game show.

On top of that, Kelce has already signed on for a cameo in Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Happy Gilmore 2."

To say that the Chiefs TE has been keeping himself busy of late would be an understatement. Through it all, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has been supporting him every step of the way.

"She is so excited for Travis," an inside source told The U.S. Sun . "Taylor knows his acting career is important for him and something he wants to grow into."

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift © Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The good news here is that Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about balancing an extremely busy schedule. She should be able to provide valuable insight for her boyfriend in this regard as Kelce looks to simultaneously pursue his acting/hosting career while remaining on top of his game for the Chiefs.

Needless to say, that's no simple task.

More importantly, though, Swift is supporting Kelce and his career decisions 100 percent. At the end of the day, that's one of the most important things a man can ask for from his partner.

