WNBA Fans React to Angel Reese’s Revealing Post

WNBA fans are buzzing over Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's latest Instagram post, which has sparked lively discussions across social media.

Reese shared several photos, including one with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. In the post, Reese confidently wrote, “Only by time ima keep getting fine.”

In her photos, Reese sported a striking blue two-piece outfit that highlighted her figure, paired with stylish chestnut-colored boots. The daring shorts she wore left little to the imagination, showcasing her vibrant personality and fashion sense.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, expressing their admiration for her looks. Many remarked on her natural beauty, saying, “Please keep it natural, you're very gorgeous.”

Reese's attention-grabbing outfit wasn’t just for show; it coincided with her attendance at Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out” show on Wednesday.

Not only did she turn heads with her fashionable appearance, but she also showcased her rap skills by participating in a lively battle against Cannon.

This dazzling appearance follows a series of sizzling photos Reese shared on Instagram. The bold look garnered attention from many fans and fellow artists, including playful remarks from internet personality Mulan Hernandez.

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese Gary A&period Vasquez-Imagn Images

Reese made headlines recently when Nicole made an appearance on the Sky rookie's podcast , “Unapologetically Angel.” During the episode, Nicole reflected on her past relationship with Kelce.

Nicole spoke candidly about life after the breakup, her interactions with Kelce, and how she has drifted apart from mutual friends, including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Reese expressed her admiration for Nicole, stating that she loved the former couple.