Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    WNBA Fans React to Angel Reese’s Revealing Post

    By Madz Dizon,

    2 days ago

    WNBA fans are buzzing over Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's latest Instagram post, which has sparked lively discussions across social media.

    Reese shared several photos, including one with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. In the post, Reese confidently wrote, “Only by time ima keep getting fine.”

    In her photos, Reese sported a striking blue two-piece outfit that highlighted her figure, paired with stylish chestnut-colored boots. The daring shorts she wore left little to the imagination, showcasing her vibrant personality and fashion sense.

    Fans quickly took to the comments section, expressing their admiration for her looks. Many remarked on her natural beauty, saying, “Please keep it natural, you're very gorgeous.”

    Reese's attention-grabbing outfit wasn’t just for show; it coincided with her attendance at Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out” show on Wednesday.

    Not only did she turn heads with her fashionable appearance, but she also showcased her rap skills by participating in a lively battle against Cannon.

    This dazzling appearance follows a series of sizzling photos Reese shared on Instagram. The bold look garnered attention from many fans and fellow artists, including playful remarks from internet personality Mulan Hernandez.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyoDW_0w4FNIrc00
    WNBA basketball player Angel Reese

    Gary A&period Vasquez-Imagn Images

    Reese made headlines recently when Nicole made an appearance on the Sky rookie's podcast , “Unapologetically Angel.” During the episode, Nicole reflected on her past relationship with Kelce.

    Nicole spoke candidly about life after the breakup, her interactions with Kelce, and how she has drifted apart from mutual friends, including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Reese expressed her admiration for Nicole, stating that she loved the former couple.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    LOVE ALL ONE LOVE
    6h ago
    they love writing about AR
    NT44
    1d ago
    🤮🤮🤮🤮
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Angel Reese Signs Off on Bubble Skirt Trend With Classy ‘Malibu Barbie’ Look
    Sports Illustrated Swim17 days ago
    Bronny James Is Dating This Famous Couple’s Daughter
    Vibe6 days ago
    PHOTOS: Angel Reese Had Social Media Going Wild Over Her Outfit At The Ravens-Commanders Game On Sunday
    Total Pro Sports8 hours ago
    U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit
    The Spun23 hours ago
    Angel Reese's Outfit at Ravens-Commanders NFL Game Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dua Lipa Wore The Teeniest Pair Of Shorts You’ll Ever See
    Bustle6 days ago
    Angel Reese rips Taylor Swift, fans outraged: ‘weird & disrespectful’
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    King Charles' Funeral Plans Leave the Royal Family Torn as They Prepare for Prince William to Ascend to the Throne
    OK Magazine10 days ago
    Jose Canseco's Daughter Turns Heads With No-Pants Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    Malia Obama is all about the outdoor chic look this fall: Her latest outfits
    HOLAUSA3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Angel Reese Claps Back at Taylor Swift Stans: ‘Hating Pays Too’
    Hollywood Unlocked2 days ago
    WNBA Star Flau’jae Johnson Expands Influence Beyond Basketball With 20-Acre Land Purchase
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Who Is Queen Latifah Married To? Everything You Need to Know About Eboni Nichols
    21Ninety3 days ago
    I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports6 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Why She Wouldn’t Speak To Him In Public: ‘We’re Both Aware Of The Nature Of His New Situation’
    thejasminebrand.com3 days ago
    Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
    Upworthy29 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade4 days ago
    Taylor Swift’s Outfit for Date With Travis Kelce Fuels Speculations
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Arrest Linking Snoop Dogg To A Notorious Gang Murder Is Official Sealed
    afrobeatzplus.com3 days ago
    Kelly Rowland Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress, “So Gorgeous”
    2paragraphs.com4 days ago
    Angel Reese wants to become teammates with two-time All-Star WNBA forward
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    Serena William's 13-month daughter Adira follows in sister Olympia's footsteps in adorable debut
    HELLO1 day ago
    50 Cent Shows No Mercy To Jeweler Who Asks Him To Drop Lawsuit
    urbanislandz.com3 days ago
    Whitney Houston’s Mom Dies the Morning After Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute to Her Daughter
    American Songwriter7 days ago
    Caitlin Clark Nearly Hits Hole-In-One in Viral Video
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy