Panthers Make 2 Roster Moves in Aleksander Barkov's Injury Aftermath

The Florida Panthers and their fans must be holding their collective breath after a worrying moment happened late in their 2–1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Captain Aleksander Barkov suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury following a collision with Tim Stutzle during a defensive play in the game’s final minutes and with only 70 seconds left to play.

Unable to put any weight on his right leg, Barkov needed help getting off the ice, leading to concerns about the severity of his injury.

As of Saturday morning and with a game scheduled for Oct. 12 against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Paul Maurice nor the franchise have provided any update on the nature of the injury or Barkov's recovery timeline.

In a bid to navigate this unexpected situation, however, the Panthers have made two roster moves, as reported by PuckPedia .

The franchise has called up forward Patrick Giles from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers while placing Tomas Nosek on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

The move allows Florida to get rid of Nosek’s $775,000 cap hit, which won’t count against the salary cap while he remains on LTIR. By freeing up that space, Giles, who carries the same salary, was enabled to be called up to the NHL roster.

The financial flexibility leaves the Panthers with $420,000 in cap space, according to PuckPedia.

Although Barkov’s injury is a major concern, the Panthers have not placed him on LTIR, which might suggest some optimism about his recovery timeline and bodes well for the team.

If Barkov had been placed on LTIR, he would have been sidelined for at least 10 games and 24 days as per the NHL rulebook. That would have ruled him out of the team's November matchups in Finland , including two games in his hometown of Tampere.

Maurice said after Thursday's loss that Barkov was "undergoing evaluations" that might extend into the weekend, so it's possible the team and the coach issue an update during their media pre-game media availability on Saturday.

