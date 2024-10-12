Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Rece Davis Names Unlikely School as New Contender For Best 'College GameDay' Host

    By Kevin Borba,

    2 days ago

    Week 6 of the college football season wasn't initially viewed as one that would be full of amazing games, but that narrative quickly evaporated.

    Five of the Top-11 teams lost, and four of which came against unranked opponents. The unpredictable day of football was capped off with a thriller between the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes and Cal Golden Bears, which went down to the wire before the Hurricanes avoided being another ranked team to lose.

    While many fans may have been skeptical of ESPN's "College GameDay" being on-site for what ended up being an instant classic in Berkeley, California, it ended up being a great pick. In fact, "College GameDay" host Rece Davis took to Instagram to say that Cal may have been one of the best hosts in his 10 years as a part of the show.

    "But through it all, I have always said Oregon is still the standard West Coast, Pacific Northwest," Davis said ahead of the Ohio State-Oregon game. "The Oregon crowd. They’re the standard — well, maybe the standard — well, maybe Pacific Northwest. But on the West Coast, the title was wrestled away last week. Cal brought it. Cal was an amazing scene. One of the best in my 10 years on College GameDay.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03COkn_0w4DmyOF00
    ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis.

    © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

    Oregon Ducks fans will have a chance to wrestle back that title from their former Pac-12 brethren on Saturday, as "College GameDay" is in Eugene for the meeting between the No. 3 Ducks and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

    Ducks fans will likely catch wind of what Davis said and work hard to ensure they don't lose the title, but clearly, they have some tough competition.

    

