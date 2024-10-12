Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Rangers' Matt Rempe Sounds Off On Season Opener Healthy Scratch

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    After being a healthy scratch in the New York Rangers’ season-opening 6–0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Matt Rempe appears ready to make his debut.

    The Rangers will play their home opener at Madison Square Garden on Saturday against the relocated Utah Hockey Club and the 22-year-old forward hopes to make his first appearance of the season.

    Rempe has been one of the most beloved players within the Rangers faithful since his mid-season call-up last campaign, becoming an overnight sensation thanks to his grit and passion, including fighting many foes on the ice.

    Rempe didn’t shy away from discussing the healthy scratch, maintaining a positive attitude, and acknowledging his small role as a player with just 17 games under his belt.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5268_0w4Dmwcn00
    New York Rangers center Matt Rempe (73) reacts after a play during the third period.

    Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

    “You always want to play, but I was happy to make the team,” Rempe said after practice on Friday, via USA Today's Vince Mercogliano . “That was the goal going into camp. I just take it as a day to get better.”

    While fellow rookie Adam Edstrom earned the starting spot on the fourth line in the opener, Rempe looks forward to proving he can be an everyday player for the Rangers.

    Rempe worked hard during the offseason, including on-ice training with former NHL heavyweight Georges Laraque, training alongside teammate Chris Kreider, and living with Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick .

    "It’s definitely exciting," Rempe said about his anticipated debut. "If it happens, I’ll be ready to go."

    Head coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged the competitive nature of the Rangers’ lineup but hinted that Rempe’s energy could play a crucial role at MSG, where the rookie was at his best last year.

    “He brings energy. He brings it inside the room, in practice, and he plays hard all the time,” Laviolette said on Friday, via Newsday's Denis Gorman . “You definitely feel that at Madison Square Garden.”

    Rempe's summer effort could pay off soon, as the enforcer may be in the lineup for Saturday’s home opener against the Utah HC.

    Related: NY Rangers' Matt Rempe Reveals His Biggest Fear Entering 2025 Season

