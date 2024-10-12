Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Rece Davis Names Fanbase That Is ‘The Standard’ Of College GameDay

    By Spencer Ostrow,

    2 days ago

    Eugene, Oregon, is the host for "College GameDay" in Week 7 as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks.

    This highly anticipated matchup between two of college football's best brings together a pair of Big Ten rivals for the first time since Oregon transitioned from the Pac 12.

    This highly anticipated matchup between two of college football’s best marks the first meeting as Big Ten rivals since the Ducks left the Pac-12.

    On Friday, "College GameDay" host Rece Davis gave fans a look at the calm before the storm.

    In a video near the set, Davis reflected on the energy and atmosphere of the West Coast schools when "College GameDay" was in attendance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fowJw_0w4DmVzI00
    ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis.

    Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    He highlighted Washington State, Washington and Cal but admitted, "Oregon is still the standard."

    "Through it all, I've always said Oregon's still the standard," Davis said. "West Coast, Pacific Northwest, the Oregon crowd, they're the standard."

    Oregon has some competition with last week's "GameDay" crowd at Cal. It was the first time in school history that Cal hosted the show, so its fanbase came out strong before its Week 6 game against the Miami Hurricanes.

    Time after time again, Oregon fans have shown out, and it's expected to be no different on Saturday at 6 a.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

    Saturday night's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Per ESPN Bet , Ohio State is currently a 3-point road favorite.

    Related: Lee Corso Apologizes to College Mascot After 'College GameDay' Update

