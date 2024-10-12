Dan Mullen Names Most Impressive Duo in College Football This Season

College football fans may not get to watch their favorite players suit up for their favorite program forever, but they do get to meet new stars every season.

Nearly halfway through the 2024 regular season, it has already become clear that the future of college football is bright. Something that Dan Mullen highlighted on Friday's episode of "Mullen It Over.”

The former Florida Gators coach was discussing the topic of the most impressive duos in college football and landed on two players who happen to play for a former rival program of his. Mullen tabbed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and elite freshman receiver Ryan Williams as his most impressive duo in the sport.

He cited how clutch the two stars have been, coming up with critical plays in both Alabama's win against Georgia and the team's Week 6 loss to Vanderbilt.

“It’s always a good problem to have right," Mullen said via On3. "When you have that much talent. But the playmakers in the biggest moments so far this year have been Jalen Milroe to Ryan Williams,” Mullen began in his segment on Friday evening.

“In the big game, at the big moment," Mullen continued. "Against Georgia, they need a play. What do they do? They go deep to Ryan Williams. Last week, even in the loss to Vanderbilt, when they needed a play, they went to Ryan Williams. He finds a way to get into the end zone. And he’s done it in big games. I need to see it out of Ole Miss in conference play. And Ohio State’s gonna have their opportunity this week as their tough schedule gets tougher. But the most impressive duo so far are those two at Alabama."

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen. Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

The connection between Milroe and Williams only gets more impressive when you realize the fact that Willaims should be getting ready for senior prom and not torching the SEC, as the former five-star is just 17-years-old.

On the year, Williams has 19 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 28.6 yards per catch, all of which are team-highs. As for Milroe, he's in the midst of his most proficient season and has positioned himself squarely in the mix for the Heisman, as FanDuel currently gives him the fourth-best chance of winning the award.

The duo will look to help Alabama bounce back on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks, after the Tide suffered the program's first loss to Vanderbilt in 40 years.

