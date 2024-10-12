Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Cam Rising Used One Word to Describe His Performance in Utah's Loss to Arizona State

    By Kevin Matthew Borba,

    2 days ago

    Utah Utes fans had been clamoring for two things for the past month or so, and they got both of those things on Friday evening.

    Utes fans wanted to know when star quarterback Cam Rising would make his return after injuring his hand in the team's Week 2 win against Baylor. As we all know or have grown to learn, head coach Kyle Whittingham refuses to give actual injury updates, which is similar to his knee injury last year; it was unknown when or if Rising would return.

    The second thing they wanted and eventually got on Friday was the return of Rising. The only problem was he clearly was not close to 100% and likely was more detrimental to the team rather than helpful. When asked about his performance in the team's 27-19 loss, and whether or not his hand injury or the leg injury he suffered early in the game impacted him, Rising was brutally honest.

    "Just played like s***," Rising said .

    When asked where things went wrong, Rising didn't have much to say either.

    "I just wasn't playing well," Rising added. "The guys were doing a great job getting open and stuff, and I just wasn't able to throw them the ball and get it to them accurate. Just wasn't able to move it because of that."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aqfX_0w4DNBgV00
    Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before the game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

    Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    His assessment may have been harsh, but unfortunately, it wasn't too far off. He finished the game having completed 16-of-37 passes for 209 yards, with three interceptions. As for his new lower-body injury, it's unclear what it is or what the severity is, but Rising was not his typical self after he was rolled up on.

    Rising was far from mobile in the loss, and was missing throws all game. A bit shocking that Whittingham didn't turn to Isaac Wilson, but the head coach did admit after the game that they will look into Rising's injury before deciding what to do at quarterback.

    JERRY Anderson
    1d ago
    there starting to stink up the entire state
    Trumpsucksdonkeydinks
    1d ago
    Red shirt him so he can come back next year for his 20th season! I've never understood why they think he is an elite player! He's hurt more than he's not!
