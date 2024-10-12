Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Hartenstein believes his screening abilities can elevate OKC

    By Adel Ahmad,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxdM4_0w4CtOEj00

    Entering his seventh season in the NBA, big man Isaiah Hartenstein is entering the prime of his career. Over the summer, he moved to a leading title contender and inked a massive contract, so expectations for him have never been higher.

    Like the 26-year-old, the Oklahoma City Thunder are approaching a critical 2024-25 campaign. This season will either be considered a success or a total failure because that is the harsh reality of being one of the few clubs that can legitimately challenge the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

    Hartenstein is here to help the Blue and Orange embark on an accelerated path to a title. Coming off the heels of his best season with the New York Knicks in 2023, the big man sharpened his skills playing off a superstar point guard, Jalen Brunson.

    Now that he'll share the court with another elite facilitator, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah is confident he has the experience and savvy necessary to improve his game while making the Thunder point guard's path to guiding his team to a championship even easier.

    I-Hart facilitating good looks

    No. 55 hasn't been much of a shooter his entire career. But that's OK. He makes up for what he lacks in terms of touch with his bone-crushing screens.

    While many argue that Houston Rockets center Steven Adams takes the cake as the league's most brutal pick-setter, the Thunder big man is creeping up in that department. I-Hart's screening can help Shai and other OKC playmakers reach another dimension in his game.

    The chemistry between I-Hart and SGA

    Coming off another season in which Shai garnered significant consideration for the Michael Jordan Trophy, the addition of Hartenstein couldn't have come at a better time for the point guard.

    From lob opportunities to clear lanes opening up to the basket, we may see even more diversity on offense for Oklahoma City next season, thanks to the connection between No. 2 and his center.

    In a recent interview, Hart was asked about the dynamic between him and Gilgeous-Alexander in 2024–25. And if it is anything like many are projecting, then one of the league's most lethal offenses just got instantly better.

    "He's elite, one of the top players in the game," said the big man of Shai. "The way he can go downhill, create his own shot, get others better. With the guys he plays with, he's definitely up top with all of them."

    "I feel like it's just reading it," Isaiah said of his screen-setting approach. "You just have to figure out what they kind of like, who they're playing against. It's different every game depending [on] who the big is, who is guarding him. It is really just reading out. I don't think it's difficult at all."

    Over his career, Hartenstein has played with some of the league's top offensive talents, including James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. He brings to OKC a proven experience as a pick-and-roll threat.

    While he develops confidence in his outside shot, the Thunder will have plenty of areas for him to operate in the interior.

    Even his frontcourt teammate, Chet Holmgren, possesses playmaking abilities and can handle the ball in the open court, making the big men pairing even more intriguing to monitor as the season unfolds.

