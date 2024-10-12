Desmond Bane fueled by the many Grizzlies doubters

Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies have become forgotten in the national media landscape. This is new for the Grizzlies, who were one of the most prominent Western Conference teams prior to last season.

Unfortunately, Memphis' 2023-24 campaign struggles have lowered everybody's expectations.

On the Grizzlies' Media Day, starting guard Desmond Bane spoke about the media's perspective and how the team felt about it.

"We see that. I mean, to act like you don't see it, I think you're lying. Whether it's family members sending it or somebody reposting it, that's just the world that we live in," Bane said . "It is a little fuel to the fire. It doesn't change what we do, or the way go about things, but it's noted, for sure."

Love being underdogs

In the early 2020s, Memphis was the upstart team that loved playing the role of instigators, as it threw their opponents off their game.

The Grizzlies' roster has significantly changed, but the core trio remains. Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have remained the star players and are ready to compete at the highest level again.

They are back and have chips on their shoulders, as the national media is doubting them again. The Grizzlies could surprise the NBA world in the regular season because they are motivated to prove everyone wrong.

Grizzlies potent offense

After a nightmare 2023/24 season, it is understandable why people are down on the Grizzlies. However, they should look at the context of why the team performed horrendously in that campaign. They had a boatload of injuries that no team could match, so having a mostly healthy squad could be significant for the Grizzlies.

Morant missing all but nine games in the 23/24 season was significant, and having a superstar guard like him leading the charge for the team could be game-changing.

After a 27-55 tally in the previous season, the upcoming 2024/25 campaign should be one to watch because everyone will want to forget that ever happened.

