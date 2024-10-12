Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    IB Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Set To Take On Stanford

    By Sean Stires,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xqj9_0w4BYVha00

    Irish Breakdown talks this week's Notre Dame - Stanford football game on today's show. We take a look at who the Irish could get back on the field after last week's bye. Should the Irish keep running Riley Leonard at a high rate? We have comments from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on avoiding upsets and motivating his team for Stanford. We also discuss whether injured quarterback Ashton Daniels could face the Irish and more.

    There's more to discuss and debate in Rapid Fire as well. See the list of topics below! You can watch the video here:

    You can listen to the audio version of the Notre Dame vs Stanford preview portion of the show here:

    You can listen to the audio version of the Rapid Fire segment here:

    Today's Rapid Fire topics include:

    * Stanford is one of Notre Dame’s rivalry games. How would you rank Notre Dame’s list of top-5 all-time rivals?

    * What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Stanford football?

    * Fill-in the blank…It would be BLANK if Notre Dame never plays Stanford again.

    * Over/Under…300 total yards for Riley Leonard against the Cardinal.

    * Stanford’s run defense is allowing 88.2 yards per game. Do you Buy or Sell Notre Dame having one player get to at least that many yards against the Cardinal?

    * Fill-in the blank...The non-Notre Dame game you’re most interested in this weekend is BLANK.

    * After watching Miami games the last two weeks, which do you think is true: ACC officials are favoring the Hurricanes or ACC officials are just bad?

