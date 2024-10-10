Bills Add Three Offensive Starters to Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills will look to end their early-season losing streak on Monday when they travel to face the New York Jets.

After starting off strong, the Bills struggled offensively in recent weeks, especially last week, when they lost receiver Khalil Shakir to an ankle injury. Now, with the team beginning to prepare for New York, they added three key offensive players to their injury report on Wednesday.

Running back James Cook and receiver Curtis Samuel both didn't practice on Wednesday with foot and toe injuries. Receiver Mack Hollins was also added to the injury report and was limited in practice.

Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) handles the ball off to running back James Cook (4) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

According to coach Sean McDermott, all of the injuries were suffered in the Bills' loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“We’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said. “We’ll know a little bit more coming off of today and into tomorrow.”

With Shakir also missing another practice, the team has the potential to be without their starting running back and all of their starting receivers, which would be a huge blow for the Bills when they go up against a formidable Jets defense.

Josh Allen struggled mightily against the Texans without Shakir, as he finished with just 131 passing yards and completed less-than 30 percent of his pass attempts.

Buffalo did at least get some good news on the defensive side of the ball, as slot cornerback Taron Johnson practiced once again after returning to the field last week. Johnson has not started since he suffered a forearm injury in Week 1.