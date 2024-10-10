Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Tim Legler believes the Memphis Grizzlies‘ ceiling could shock the NBA

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvlE2_0w1jzNhe00

    After a disastrous 2023/24 campaign, there are some mixed perspectives on the Memphis Grizzlies. They have most of the roster healthy and raring to go, but they have become an unknown commodity ahead of the 2024/25 season.

    ESPN analyst and former NBA player Tim Legler spoke about how he sees the Grizzlies because he thinks they are arguably the biggest wild card in the league. The fact that expectations are tempered could benefit the team because they are not as popular as the other teams in the Western Conference.

    “You look at what they did last year, and it was literally a non-existent season. Now, you come back and go put Ja Morant in the Western Conference. Hopefully, a healthy Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Legler said on the ALL NBA Podcast. “You look at that group and that way they can play on both ends of the floor, this is a team they have a chance to upset the upper card. The range for this team is greater than any team in the Western Conference.”

    The Grizzlies can thrive as the “forgotten” team

    The West is tight this season, with many teams competing for a spot in the Playoffs. The Houston Rockets are a similar team that could pull off some upsets and make it far in the Conference, but the Grizzlies have the experience to beat the young Rockets. They have some veterans here and there, but even the young players in Memphis are experienced now.

    After the 2022/23 season, when the Grizzlies were the second seed in the West, it was challenging not to see them as contenders for years to come. However, the season from hell in 2023/24 led to the Grizzlies’ stock plummeting to rock bottom. Nowadays, they have become a forgotten team, but that is not all too bad, as they can pull off some huge surprises.

    The Grizzlies love being doubted

    Those familiar with Ja Morant since he joined the team in 2019 could see something brewing in the background, with the lack of media attention that Memphis is getting in discussions about the top teams.

    Injuries were the primary reason why the Grizzlies suffered in the last season. Now that the team is mostly healthy, with their stars present, Legler’s point could be proven correct.

    Related: Japanese guard excites fans and opposing coach in preseason opener

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Timing of Jimmy Butler’s Devastating Personal News Leaves NBA Fans Stunned
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NBA Makes Bronny James Mistake After LeBron James Technical Foul
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for NBA Analyst to be Fired After On-Air Meltdown
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes Exposes Patrick Mahomes' Living Situation Amid Home 'Disaster'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    27-year-old Seeking $200 Million Extension Could Be Top Target For Miami Heat
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Fans Convinced Angel Reese Relationship Got Teresa Weatherspoon Fired After New Report
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    WNBA Team Announces New Head Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Destroyed by Fans After Response to Rumored Reason for Breakup Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Steelers' George Pickens Being Investigated For Accessory on SNF
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Superstar 'Expected' to Miss Week 7 Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kristin Juszczyk Makes Personal Revelation In Response to George Kittle's Wife
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    49ers’ Deebo Samuel Becomes First WR in NFL History to Accomplish Rare Feat
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Can Autzen be Autzen for Ohio State at Oregon, Or Have Profit-Taking "Fans" Sold It Out?
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Vanessa Bryant Issues Serious Kobe Bryant Reminder To Dodgers After NLDS Win
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Reveals He's Leaving 'College GameDay' Early in Week 7
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lakers Trade Pitch Lands LeBron James $215M Star Teammate
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Desmond Howard Predicts Top 10 College Football Upset This Weekend
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Threatens to Cut One of Team’s Top Stars
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban Rips Alabama for Complacency, Arrogance in Shocking Loss to Vanderbilt
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Colorado's Deion Sanders Sends Strong Message to Kirk Herbstreit Amid Controversy
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Gophers open season with 7-1 rout of Air Force
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    The New York Yankees Haven’t Faired Well In Their Recent ALCS Trips
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Thunder defensive ace reveals his new offensive edge
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Dan Lanning's Message for Pat McAfee Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans in Disbelief Over Former NFL Coach's 'Frightening' Video
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NCAA Facing Backlash Following Steve Sarkisian's Announcement for Texas vs. Oklahoma
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    New York Jets Receive More Bad News on Star Player
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy