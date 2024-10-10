Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Deion Sanders After Travis Hunter Trap Question

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders didn't take the bait in a trap question about Travis Hunter. Instead, he delivered an eye-opening take that got people looking up to him even more.

For those who missed it, a reporter tried to bait Sanders during a recent presser by asking him to compare his legendary college career to the one that Hunter is currently having.

As fans would know, Sanders used to be a two-way star during his time at Florida State. He's a two-time All-American and a Thorpe Award winner, paving his way to the College Football Hall of Fame (he's also a Pro Football Hall of Famer, for what it's worth).

Meanwhile, Hunter is one of the favorites to contend for the Heisman Trophy this 2024 season, thanks to his impactful two-way play. With him leading the way, Colorado has positioned itself to fight for a spot at the College Football Playoff.

As mentioned, though, Coach Prime has no interest in comparing their careers at all. The NFL legend knows his time has passed, and he emphasized that it's Hunter's time now. He even shared a rather incredible analogy, sharing that he's like "that old boxing coach" passing his knowledge to the next generation.

"It's not me against Travis," Sanders said, per Uninterrupted . "I had my turn, man. I'm not a door knob anymore. You can just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don't do that.

Sanders added, "Travis is everything. He is 'it.' It's his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention and all the focus that he desires. I've had my turn."

Sure enough, fans loved Sanders' response, with many taking it online to heap praise on the veteran tactician. Others pointed out how Sanders flawlessly avoided the trap question with an incredible answer.

"Great answer, Coach!!" a fan wrote on Uninterrupted's post.

"Media always tryna make the man look bad. Way to hit it against em," a commenter added.

Another one said, "They don’t make ‘em like Prime. What a phenomenal leader!"

A supporter furthered, "This answer reflects the reconciliation Coach Prime has within himself, and now he can push the next generation. Many men don't get to this place of reconciliation because they get stuck in who they WERE. I love seeing this progression."

"Love how he honored Travis AND himself, instead of trying to downplay who he is & what he’s done to appease the viewers & reporters question," a fifth fan added.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines. Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

It's truly a classy response from Deion Sanders, and he definitely deserves recognition for the way he handled the question.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see how Sanders motivates and uplifts his Colorado Buffaloes further as the season continues.

