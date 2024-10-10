Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Joel Klatt Reveals Why Texas Will Beat Oklahoma in Rivalry Game

    By Taylor Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6FBz_0w1jyoNM00

    The world of college football is being absolutely blessed on Saturday. The historic Red River Rivalry between OU and Texas is taking place in Dallas, while Oregon and Ohio State are squaring off in a Big Ten battle.

    Conference realignment is sparking a powerhouse matchup like the Ducks and Buckeyes in the Big Ten, though Oklahoma and Texas is a historical matchup that will play its 120th edition of the game.

    The atmosphere in the Cotton Bowl will be elite as crimson will fill half of the stadium while burnt orange will fill the rest. The two programs have a deeply-rooted history of hatred.

    No. 1 overall-ranked Texas enters the matchup as a favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma, who is playing with a true freshman under center. Michael Hawkins Jr., the Sooners' true freshman quarterback, will be the first of that nature to start in this rivalry that dates back to 1900.

    On the other side, the Longhorns should see Quinn Ewers return to the gridiron, taking Arch Manning's spot as the starting quarterback.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mATFw_0w1jyoNM00

    Screen Capture

    Evidently, the experience from the guys down in Austin could be exactly what propels them to victory. That's why Joel Klatt thinks Texas will defeat Oklahoma, as he broke down on "The Herd" with Collin Cowherd .

    "Texas is a much better team than Oklahoma, and they're going to get [Quinn] Ewers back, they can run the football, they've got the best offensive line in football, they're veteran, they're old," Klatt explained. "The last couple of years, you know what's rewarding in college football more than anything? Veteran talent."

    Klatt believes the Longhorns having veteran talent -- which isn't the case for Oklahoma -- will propel them to a victory. It's no secret they're the better program in the matchup, as they're ranked No. 1 in the country for a reason. However, in this matchup, rankings are tossed out and the 60 minutes played is the only thing that matters.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to Viral Convertible Car Ride Leaving 'College GameDay'
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Home Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Texas Makes Arch Manning Decision With New Quarterback Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce's Mom Reveals Truth About Taylor Swift Proposal Plans
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Reveals He's Leaving 'College GameDay' Early in Week 7
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Superstar 'Expected' to Miss Week 7 Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Raiders Make Davante Adams Announcement as Trade Rumors Swirl
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Report: Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Had Major Culture Issue Under Fired Head Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NBA Makes Bronny James Mistake After LeBron James Technical Foul
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Kristin Juszczyk Makes Personal Revelation In Response to George Kittle's Wife
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Bruins Fans Are Saying the Same Thing Following Thursday's Goalie Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    'College GameDay' Crew Unanimously Predicts Top 25 College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Can Autzen be Autzen for Ohio State at Oregon, Or Have Profit-Taking "Fans" Sold It Out?
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    27-year-old Seeking $200 Million Extension Could Be Top Target For Miami Heat
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Destroyed by Fans After Response to Rumored Reason for Breakup Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Dan Lanning's Message for Pat McAfee Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Warriors Fans Saying The Same Thing About Steph Curry Injury
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy