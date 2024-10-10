Joel Klatt Reveals Why Texas Will Beat Oklahoma in Rivalry Game

The world of college football is being absolutely blessed on Saturday. The historic Red River Rivalry between OU and Texas is taking place in Dallas, while Oregon and Ohio State are squaring off in a Big Ten battle.

Conference realignment is sparking a powerhouse matchup like the Ducks and Buckeyes in the Big Ten, though Oklahoma and Texas is a historical matchup that will play its 120th edition of the game.

The atmosphere in the Cotton Bowl will be elite as crimson will fill half of the stadium while burnt orange will fill the rest. The two programs have a deeply-rooted history of hatred.

No. 1 overall-ranked Texas enters the matchup as a favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma, who is playing with a true freshman under center. Michael Hawkins Jr., the Sooners' true freshman quarterback, will be the first of that nature to start in this rivalry that dates back to 1900.

On the other side, the Longhorns should see Quinn Ewers return to the gridiron, taking Arch Manning's spot as the starting quarterback.

Evidently, the experience from the guys down in Austin could be exactly what propels them to victory. That's why Joel Klatt thinks Texas will defeat Oklahoma, as he broke down on "The Herd" with Collin Cowherd .

"Texas is a much better team than Oklahoma, and they're going to get [Quinn] Ewers back, they can run the football, they've got the best offensive line in football, they're veteran, they're old," Klatt explained. "The last couple of years, you know what's rewarding in college football more than anything? Veteran talent."

Klatt believes the Longhorns having veteran talent -- which isn't the case for Oklahoma -- will propel them to a victory. It's no secret they're the better program in the matchup, as they're ranked No. 1 in the country for a reason. However, in this matchup, rankings are tossed out and the 60 minutes played is the only thing that matters.