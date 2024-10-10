Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Anthony Edwards' Harsh Jayson Tatum Trash Talk Caught by Locker-Room Cameras

    By Sean Deveney,

    2 days ago

    It was just an early-season matchup, the Timberwolves taking on the Celtics in a game between talented but, to that point, underachieving teams. The Celtics had started 5-0 when they went to Minnesota to face an amped-up home team that got 38 points from star guard Anthony Edwards.

    The Timberwolves won the game in overtime, with Edwards going 4-for-6 from the field in the extra period to lead the way to the Minnesota win. On the other side was Celtics star Jayson Tatum, being touted as the best player in the league amid the unbeaten start. Tatum had 32 points, but committed six turnovers and was just 1-for-2 with four points in overtime.

    As the final buzzer sounded, the ever-chatty Edwards shouted at Celtics players, “Go home to Boston, man. Go home to f---ing Boston, man.”

    Then, in unseen footage caught by Netflix cameras for the documentary series, “Starting 5,” Edwards went into the Timberwolves locker room and trash-talked Tatum to teammate Jaden McDaniels. Edwards was clearly not buying the notion that Tatum is the NBA's top player.

    Edwards also was a bit offended that the Celtics ran plays intending to leave Edwards switched onto Tatum defensively.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGmwf_0w1iLSVe00
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

    Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

    “You seen Tatum trying to get me on the switch?” Edwards said. “Locked his a-- up two times, Jaden. He started talking sh--. Tatum was talking about, ‘I’m here.’ I said, ‘I’m coming again.’ Talking about, ‘Best player in the league?’ Y’all trippin’.”

    Edwards’ rise to stardom was one of the highlights of the 2023-24 NBA season, and he wound up averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the year. Tatum—who helped Boston to last year’s championship—was a first-team All-NBA player, and Edwards was a second-teamer.

    ScottH105
    1d ago
    Tatum scored 45 points on them the next time they played each other. 26 in the 4th quarter and OT. He was unstoppable. Then, Dallas beats this fool in the playoffs, and the Celtics go on to crush Dallas in the finals. Tatum=winning!
    Bobby Hamilton
    2d ago
    This Kid just keeps putting his in his mouth . How about you win something first before you start barking at everyone .
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy