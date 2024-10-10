Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Bills' Josh Allen Still Confident In Offense After Shaky Fortnight

    By Adam Schultz,

    2 days ago

    The Buffalo Bills were riding high, sitting at 3-0 and playing some good football, but then the games against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans happened .

    The Bills were curb-stomped by the Ravens defense, scoring only 10 points and amassing 236 total yards. Then came the Texans matchup, in which Josh Allen went nine for 30 for just 131 yards and an interception.

    Offensively, the unit struggled again in Houston, gaining just 276 total yards, and the new-look receiving unit did not put its best foot forward for a second straight week.

    But what gives Allen confidence that the offense can turn things around against the New York Jets in Week 6?

    “Because we've shown it before, in the first couple weeks,” Allen said . “The group of guys that we have in this in this room are special, they work hard, and they're smart football players, and I got no doubt, I got a lot of trust in these guys, so we're just going to keep our head, down and focus on the process more than the results. I know the result hasn't been great the last couple weeks, but that's the name of the game. That's why we play, go out there and test our strengths against their strengths, figure out our weaknesses, and continue to work on those, so that's what we're going to continue to do.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314rih_0w1bA3aq00
    Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) attempts a pass as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the first quarter at NRG Stadium.

    Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

    Allen isn't wrong. The Bills offense was a juggernaut through the first three weeks, scoring 34, 31, and 47 points. Defensively, the unit was stout, only allowing 350 total yards once and keeping the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars to just 10 points each.

    But in the last two weeks, that number has ballooned to over 420 total yards in both games, and the Ravens scored 35 points in a proper demolition job. Couple that with a struggling offense, and you get a two-game losing streak.

    Related: AFC East Review: Bills Getting Jets At Perfect Time

    Up next is a New York Jets team fresh from firing Robert Saleh as their head coach, so they are, in a sense, playing with house money, and we have seen the immediate uptick in performance a team can get after a coaching dismissal.

    Allen is confident in the offense's ability to bounce back, and what better way to do it than against a division rival that appears to be close to imploding?

