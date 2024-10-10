Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Rangers' Igor Shesterkin Breaks Silence on Rejected Contract Report

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The New York Rangers got their season going on Wednesday, trouncing the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road and beating Sidney Crosby's team by a stout 6-0 final result.

    With everybody packed inside PPG Paints Arena, it was expected that Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin was going to face media members asking him about the record-breaking eight-year $88 million contract offer the team presented him.

    According to reports emerging on Tuesday, Shesterkin didn't quite like that deal, thus rejecting it and leaving all doors open regarding his future in Manhattan.

    Shesterkin was, in fact, asked about those reports and the ongoing contract talks after the win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, as echoed by USA Today's Vince Mercogliano.

    The goalie politely declined to offer any details nor engage in any talks with the media about his future deal.

    “I don’t want to talk about my contract negotiations,” Shesterkin said, following his 29-save shutout in the Rangers’ season-opening 6-0 victory. “Sorry.”

    Shesterkin, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025, was open to discussing anything unrelated to his contract.

    “If you want, we can talk about our team," Shesterkin said. "We played a really good game today.

    "If you have other questions, we can talk about [Victor] Mancini, [Alexis Lafrenière’s] goal, anything you want.”

    Had the 28-year-old goalie accepted the reported contract offer, he'd have become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history at $11 million AAV, surpassing Carey Price’s $10.5 million AAV.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHWA4_0w1QBm0A00
    New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) celebrate.

    Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

    According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, however, that might not be enough to convince Shesterkin to sign. In Friedman's eyes, Shesterkin's chasing the biggest contract within the Rangers organization, as he reported in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

    "New York’s highest-paid player is the sublime and superb Artemi Panarin. His cap hit is slightly above $11.64 million," Friedman wrote on Wednesday. "I believe Shesterkin’s representatives (agent is Rick Komarow) have a simple argument: Igor is your best player, he should be compensated as such."

    Related: Report: Rangers Could Have Leaked Igor Shesterkin's Contract Offer

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Brian Vetrone
    2d ago
    88 million rejected by a guy who never won. I couldn’t care less how good he is or thinks he is he’s not worth anything close to 88 million
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rangers Coach Breaks Silence on Matt Rempe's Healthy Scratch
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes Exposes Patrick Mahomes' Living Situation Amid Home 'Disaster'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jets Issue Aaron Rodgers Announcement Ahead of Bills Clash
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Future With Steelers
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Predicted to Take Over for $230 Million Bust Quarterback
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Opposing QB Humiliates Deion Sanders After TD Against Colorado
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Major College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    College Football Cheerleaders Make Strong Statement With Outfits on Saturday
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Clearly States His Pick for Ohio State vs. Oregon Matchup
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Report: Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Had Major Culture Issue Under Fired Head Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Facing Backlash for Bronny James Request
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    David Pollack Puts Top 10 College Football Team on Upset Alert Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rece Davis Delivers Message From Lee Corso After Absence From 'College GameDay'
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Makes Announcement About His Wife
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Reveals He's Leaving 'College GameDay' Early in Week 7
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Destroyed by Fans After Response to Rumored Reason for Breakup Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    New York Jets Receive More Bad News on Star Player
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Luke Weaver Joins The New York Yankees’ Reliever Postseason Record Books
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    'College GameDay' Crew Unanimously Predicts Top 25 College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    WNBA Finals Encounter Major Scheduling Issue
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Can Autzen be Autzen for Ohio State at Oregon, Or Have Profit-Taking "Fans" Sold It Out?
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Kristin Juszczyk Makes Personal Revelation In Response to George Kittle's Wife
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Colorado's Deion Sanders Sends Strong Message to Kirk Herbstreit Amid Controversy
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Dan Lanning's Message for Pat McAfee Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Threatens to Cut One of Team’s Top Stars
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Pat McAfee’s Seven-Word Lee Corso Admission Amid Another 'College GameDay' Absence
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    NCAA Facing Backlash Following Steve Sarkisian's Announcement for Texas vs. Oklahoma
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy