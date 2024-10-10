Mets Hero Goes Viral For Amazing Reaction To Upsetting Phillies

Nobody was more emotional about the New York Mets advancing to the 2024 NLCS than outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets edged out the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the decisive Game 4 of the NLDS held Wednesday. A sixth-inning grand slam from Mets superstar Francisco Lindor was all the scoring the team needed to complete the upset against their NL East rivals.

The celebration at Citi Field began the second after Mets closer Edwin Diaz struck out Kyle Schwarber to end the series.

Amidst the orange-colored jubilation, a teary-eyed Nimmo was seen soaking up the moment. Nimmo had lost his grandmother in the middle of the Mets' Wild Card round matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans on social media were beyond moved to see the longest-tenured Met experiencing a full range of emotions.

During his interview in the Mets' locker room, Nimmo was able to put his emotions during the viral moment into words.

"I was trying to just soak it in and enjoy it with the fan base," said the Mets slugger. "Because this is all I've wanted. Ever since getting drafted in 2011, all I wanted was to help bring playoff baseball wins back here. We've been able to do that this year in an unbelievable story.

"If you were to write down and put into a movie what's happened in the last 10 days, let alone this season, you would say, 'No, that's not possible. That's fiction and it's just not possible.' But it's real life. It's happening right now and sometimes those moments just pass you by."

Nimmo has spent his entire nine-year career with the Mets.

After an up-and-down first six years with the team, Nimmo has turned into one of the franchise's most dependable veterans.

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) signs autographs for fans Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Through seven postseason games this season, Nimmo has batted .269 with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Nimmo also got the clutch base hit that preceded Pete Alonso's season-saving home run in Game 3 of the Wild Card round against the Brewers.

