Oilers President Preaches Patience with Connor McDavid's Future Updates

The Edmonton Oilers are riding a high wave following an unexpected trip to the Stanley Cup Final, even though they failed to win Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

After a summer in which they inked superstar forward Leon Draisaitl to a record-breaking contract extension , the Oilers are now gearing up for what could be one of the most significant contract negotiations in the franchise’s history.

Oilers President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson knows the anxiety already populating team fans. Jackson has urged them to remain patient while the franchise navigates the upcoming Connor McDavid contract talks.

Speaking with TSN's Pierre LeBrun , Jackson emphasized that while Connor McDavid’s contract extension is a top priority for the organization, fans should expect the process to take time and avoid panicking.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) in action. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"If it doesn’t happen on July 1st, everyone in Oilers Nation should take a deep breath," Jackson told LeBrun. "This is a process, and we have great communication with our captain and franchise player."

Jackson’s comments come as anticipation builds for McDavid’s potential extension. McDavid, considered the consensus-best hockey player in the NHL, will be eligible to sign in July 2025, with his current contract expiring at the end of June 2026.

"Just because McDavid doesn’t sign right away doesn’t mean there’s a problem," Jackson said.

For context, Jackson pointed to how things worked out similarly with Draisaitl in the offseason. While eligible to sign his extension on July 1, the Oilers didn't announce a new deal until Sept. 3, more than two months after the earliest possible date.

"We went through a similar situation with Leon, and that turned out well," Jackson said. "These things take time, and we’ll work through it as we go."

Jackson made sure to calm fans, claiming there is strong communication between both sides. That should lead to smooth negotiations and an eventual agreement that works for the franchise and the player.

"We’re confident in our ability to get something done," Jackson said. "But we also know that Connor’s a thoughtful guy who will take his time to make the right decision for himself and the team."

