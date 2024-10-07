Open in App
    Jason Kelce's Encounter With Taylor Swift Fan is Turning Heads Before Saints-Chiefs

    By Matt Audilet,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oydzr_0vy09syN00

    NFL offensive lineman-turned-analyst Jason Kelce is in Kansas City for this evening's primetime Monday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

    While Kelce is at Arrowhead Stadium for business as ESPN's newest Monday Night Countdown analyst, he also mixed in some fun during the day.

    The former Philadelphia Eagles center joined Kansas City fans on the tailgate lot to prepare for Monday night's highly-anticipated kickoff.

    Jason, the older brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is universally beloved among Kansas City fans. He's also beloved by fans of Taylor Swift, who began her highly-publicized relationship with Travis last year.

    A fan wearing a No. 87 "Swiftie" jersey taught Jason a fun party trick during his time amongst the Chiefs faithful.

    Take a look at the encounter here:

    "Oh we’re so getting tailgating Jason tonight," one fan wrote.

    "Tailgating done right. The fit, beer chugging all 13/10," another said.

    "Omg I got that same jersey for my birthday this past week I’m so excited to wear it for the game today," another added.

    Travis Kelce is hoping to capitalize on his positive momentum following his best individual performance of the 2024 season in Week 4. Following an injury to leading wide receiver Rashee Rice this past weekend, Kelce will be asked to step up as Patrick Mahomes' primary passing option in Monday night's clash against the Saints.

    Swift is expected to be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium when Monday night's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

