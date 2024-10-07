Clippers coach Ty Lue ignored contenders to win the 2024-25 NBA COTY

It is tragic, to say the least, given Tyronn’s Lue-decorated resume, including the greatest Finals comeback in the history of the NBA. One of the best basketball minds in the business, the former Lakers guard turned coach is highly revered among his peers and players.

Surprisingly, the latest predictions for Coach of the Year don’t have T-Lue to be found anywhere among the seventeen nominees. On the other hand, someone like JJ Redick, who hasn’t even made his official season debut, is among the top 10 names on the list.

Other favorites to win this incredible feat include Tom Thibodeau, Ime Udoka, and Jamahl Mosley. Many names on the list haven’t even won a championship, leaving us further bewildered about the Clippers coach’s absence. Other noteworthy absentees included Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd.

T-Lue is widely regarded as one of the best coaches of the modern era

Learning the ropes from his mentor Doc Rivers, Lue embarked on his new journey, playing assistant to the 2000 COTY. However, it wasn’t until the middle of the 2016-17 season that Lue proved his mettle when asked to step in for David Blatt as Cavaliers head coach.

Coming back from a 3-1 lead against the 73-9 Warriors, Coach Lue helped LeBron James deliver his promise of bringing the city of Cleveland their maiden championship. Soon, the veteran became a player favorite, cementing his name as one of the coaching greats.

Joining the Clippers in 2020, Lue has done a phenomenal job keeping the team afloat despite the constant injury hurdles to Kawhi-PG. Remember, the 2016 All-Star Games coach came on board during a pandemic, dealing with several adjustments, league protocols, and their violation clauses.

Signing a five-year extension with the Clippers

Though many predicted T-Lue would want an exit, the veteran guard signed a five-year, $70M deal with the Ballmer organization. His track record says it all: He holds an 184-134 record with the Clippers, accounting for a 57.8% winning rate.

Given Paul George’s exit, a new obstacle stands in the way of Lue’s coaching. Kawhi’s knee issues add to his woes. Nonetheless, the Clips coach has the likes of James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and many young talents hoping to put on a show at the soon-to-open Intuit Dome.

