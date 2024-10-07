Open in App
    Women's hockey: Gophers' Abbey Murphy scores viral penalty shot goal in win over Boston

    By Tommy Wiita,

    1 days ago

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers women's hockey team is now 4-0 to start the season after finishing their home-opening weekend against Boston University with a 5-2 victory on Sunday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

    No. 2 Minnesota previously won 1-0 against Boston on Friday night.

    Related: No. 2 Gophers win home opener vs. Boston, 1-0

    The Gophers outshot Boston in Sunday's game 26-14 and have outshot opponents 153-48 in four games so far.

    Senior forward Peyton Hemp opened up the scoring with her first goal of the season in the first period, assisted by Ava Lindsay and Natalie Mylnkova.

    The second period saw Boston tie the game off a Lilli Welcke goal and Minnesota retook the lead off an Abbey Murphy penalty shot that has since gone viral, as she flipped the puck over the glove of Terriers goaltender Mari Pietersen, into the back of the net.

    It was Minnesota's first penalty shot goal since March 18, 2012 and Murphy's 75th career goal. She has tallied at least one goal in each of Minnesota's first four games of the season.

    The Gophers extended its lead to 3-1 with less than three minutes left in the second period as senior Ella Huber scored her first of the season, assisted by Murphy.

    Colgate transfer Sydney Morrow scored her first goal of the season, 27 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1 Gophers. It was assisted by defender Gracie Graham and Mlynkova.

    Boston made it 4-2 two minutes later but junior defender Nelli Laitinen scored her first goal of the season, assisted by Mlynkova, her third assist of the game.

    Freshman goaltender Hannah Clark made her first collegiate start as she finished with 12 saves in Sunday afternoon's win.

    Minnesota will head back on the road next weekend for their first WCHA conference action against No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. Games will take place on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFBuH_0vxzDUvp00
    The University of Minnesota women's hockey team defeated Boston University at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis 5-2 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

    University of Minnesota Athletics&solCourtesy of Keya Shapira

