Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Chiefs Lead Saints: 2Q Live Game Updates

    By Timm Hamm,

    1 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 and remain one of just two undefeated teams and the only unbeaten AFC team. In Week 5, they host a suddenly struggling New Orleans Saints team that scored 91 points over its first two games, but just 36 in its last two.

    New Orleans began the year with blowout wins over Carolina and Dallas, but struggled in losses to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuLam_0vxzDGot00

    FanStreamSports&periodcom &verbar DSP Media Group

    “When you play a lot of football in this league, you realize that blowing people out and doing all that ... it doesn’t matter,” Kamara said. “I don’t care if we beat a team 80-0. We’ve got way more football to play against better teams.”

    Breaking News: The Chiefs are good.

    Kansas City is used to playing in close games, with all four of their wins coming in the final minutes. Last week against the Chargers, the Chiefs had to overcome the loss of Rashee Rice before finally putting Los Angeles away late 17-10.

    “You just know that it's all on the line right here,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you have to go through your normal process.”

    Related: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Confident Injury-Hit Offense Can Play 'Great Football'

    Close games are something the Chiefs are used to winning. Six of their last seven playoff games were decided by a touchdown or less, including their last two Super Bowl wins over Philly and San Francisco.

    LIVE GAME UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER KICKOFF...

    New Orleans won the toss and take the ball first to start the game.

    FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Saints 0

    The Saints began the game with a quick march of 31 yards down the field but the Chiefs' defense comes up big with the game's first turnover with a Bryan Cook interception of Derek Carr at the Chiefs 22-yard line. Carr was under pressure from George Karloftis and just hurled the ball up in the air toward a double-covered Rashid Shaheed.

    The Chiefs' offense strikes first after the turnover and drives 78 yards in 10 plays as Kareem Hunt runs five yards for the score . Patrick Mahomes was 4-for-4 for 46 yards on the drive and Travis Kelce caught three passes for 31 yards and is heavily involved in the offense to begin the game.

    It's the first time this season that the Saints defense has allowed an opening-drive touchdown.

    The Chiefs' defense holds Derek Carr and the Saints to a 3-and-out following the touchdown.

    Mahomes and the offense couldn't get going on the next possession and went 3-and-out.

    Kansas City's defense has stymied the Saints for two possessions in a row and earn another 3-and-out.

    End of the first quarter

    SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs 13, Saints 7

    Early in the second quarter, the Chiefs had an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Noah Gray nullified by a holding penalty on Jawaan Taylor - his second penalty of the game. That mistake cost Kansas City four points as they settled for a 36-yard Butker field goal .

    The Saints finally find a connection deep between Carr and Rashid Shaheed for 43 yards for a touchdown .

    The Chiefs held the ball on an extended drive of 15 plays and 64 yards following the touchdown, which included a 2nd and 34, a 3rd and 22 and a 4th and 2 series that the Chiefs converted. The drive took 7:04 off the clock and resulted in a 34-yard Butker field goal.

    The Saints have no timeouts and just 1:32 with which to play with before halftime.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Carr OUT, Rookie 5th-Round QB to Start vs. Bucs?
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Chiefs vs. Saints Live Streaming Scoreboard, Free Play-By-Play, Highlights, Boxscore | NFL Week 5
    chatsports.com1 day ago
    Giants' Week 7 Opponent Releases First-Round Linebacker
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Taylor Swift After Kansas City Chiefs Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Report Reveals Robert Saleh's Reaction to Being Fired by the New York Jets
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend After Chiefs Statement
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Why's Dak Demolishing His $3M Mansion? VIDEO
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Knicks Coach Makes Blunt Admission After Karl-Anthony Towns' Preseason Debut
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Panthers Sign Carter Verhaeghe to Longest Possible Contract
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today1 minute ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Caitlin Clark News
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NHL Legend Reveals 'Unreal' Taylor Swift Experience
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    GMs predict a Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.-led comeback season
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Senators Make Major Goaltending Announcement Ahead of Season Opener
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Tom Brady Delivers 5-Word Reaction to Patrick Mahomes' Interception on 'Monday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Sabrina Carpenter Leaves No Doubt About Her Favorite MLB Team
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    ESPN Announces 'Monday Night Football' Update Following Saints-Chiefs Matchup
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    J.D. Pickell Makes Surprise Pick for Oregon-Ohio State
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Delivers Unfiltered Reaction to Robert Saleh's Firing as Jets Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Joel Klatt Will ‘Put Money on It’ That This SEC Team Makes the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Choke in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy