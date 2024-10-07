Chiefs Lead Saints: 2Q Live Game Updates

The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 and remain one of just two undefeated teams and the only unbeaten AFC team. In Week 5, they host a suddenly struggling New Orleans Saints team that scored 91 points over its first two games, but just 36 in its last two.

New Orleans began the year with blowout wins over Carolina and Dallas, but struggled in losses to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

“When you play a lot of football in this league, you realize that blowing people out and doing all that ... it doesn’t matter,” Kamara said. “I don’t care if we beat a team 80-0. We’ve got way more football to play against better teams.”

Breaking News: The Chiefs are good.

Kansas City is used to playing in close games, with all four of their wins coming in the final minutes. Last week against the Chargers, the Chiefs had to overcome the loss of Rashee Rice before finally putting Los Angeles away late 17-10.

“You just know that it's all on the line right here,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you have to go through your normal process.”

Close games are something the Chiefs are used to winning. Six of their last seven playoff games were decided by a touchdown or less, including their last two Super Bowl wins over Philly and San Francisco.

LIVE GAME UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER KICKOFF...

New Orleans won the toss and take the ball first to start the game.

FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Saints 0

The Saints began the game with a quick march of 31 yards down the field but the Chiefs' defense comes up big with the game's first turnover with a Bryan Cook interception of Derek Carr at the Chiefs 22-yard line. Carr was under pressure from George Karloftis and just hurled the ball up in the air toward a double-covered Rashid Shaheed.

The Chiefs' offense strikes first after the turnover and drives 78 yards in 10 plays as Kareem Hunt runs five yards for the score . Patrick Mahomes was 4-for-4 for 46 yards on the drive and Travis Kelce caught three passes for 31 yards and is heavily involved in the offense to begin the game.

It's the first time this season that the Saints defense has allowed an opening-drive touchdown.

The Chiefs' defense holds Derek Carr and the Saints to a 3-and-out following the touchdown.

Mahomes and the offense couldn't get going on the next possession and went 3-and-out.

Kansas City's defense has stymied the Saints for two possessions in a row and earn another 3-and-out.

End of the first quarter

SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs 13, Saints 7

Early in the second quarter, the Chiefs had an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Noah Gray nullified by a holding penalty on Jawaan Taylor - his second penalty of the game. That mistake cost Kansas City four points as they settled for a 36-yard Butker field goal .

The Saints finally find a connection deep between Carr and Rashid Shaheed for 43 yards for a touchdown .

The Chiefs held the ball on an extended drive of 15 plays and 64 yards following the touchdown, which included a 2nd and 34, a 3rd and 22 and a 4th and 2 series that the Chiefs converted. The drive took 7:04 off the clock and resulted in a 34-yard Butker field goal.

The Saints have no timeouts and just 1:32 with which to play with before halftime.