Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Chiefs, Saints Announce Inactives for 'MNF': Will Mecole Play?

    By Colin Miller,

    1 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay undefeated in 2024 when they host the New Orleans Saints for "Monday Night Football" in Week 5. Leading up to the matchup, both teams have announced their inactives.

    Leading up to the game, the Chiefs had already, unsurprisingly, ruled out star receiver Rashee Rice after he sustained a serious injury in Week 4. They have also ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has yet to play this season. Receiver Mecole Hardman was listed as questionable heading into the game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FDrYS_0vxzD8qK00

    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The main story for Kansas City will be if Hardman plays, as the Chiefs are already down multiple receivers for an extended period. If Hardman can't go, Patrick Mahomes will have a very limited amount of options in the receiver room.

    Meanwhile, the Saints had already ruled out five players for the game. That list included Taysom Hill, centers Cesar Ruiz and Shane Lemieux, defensive end Peyton Turner and former Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton.

    Losing Hill could end up being huge for a Saints offense that will need as much firepower as possible against a formidable Chiefs defense.

    Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Pete Werner were both listed as questionable for New Orleans.

    Here are the full inactives lists for both teams:

    Chiefs Inactives

    OL CJ Hanson

    OT Ethan Driskell

    DT Marlon Tuipulotu

    DE Cameron Thomas

    Saints Inactives

    LB Willie Gay

    TE Taysom Hill

    QB Spencer Rattler (QB3)

    LB Pete Werner

    C Cesar Ruiz

    DT Khristian Boyd

    DE Payton Turner

    Related: Chiefs Trade Targets: Davante, Amari Cooper & Romeo Doubs - 'Buyer Beware!'

    The Chiefs and the Saints will kick off at 7:15 P.M. CT.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Carr OUT, Rookie 5th-Round QB to Start vs. Bucs?
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Giants' Week 7 Opponent Releases First-Round Linebacker
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    NY Liberty Owner Makes Her Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    ESPN Announces 'Monday Night Football' News After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports3 hours ago
    David Pollack Reveals Fans of One SEC Program Should Be 'Jacked Up'
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Only College Football Team That Could Reach Playoff With Three Losses
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Steelers' Russell Wilson Injury Update: Ready to Return?
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Why's Dak Demolishing His $3M Mansion? VIDEO
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Taylor Swift After Kansas City Chiefs Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Steve Spurrier Names SEC Program In The Driver’s Seat After Chaotic Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Spurs vs. Magic: Preseason Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today1 minute ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Overlooked College Football Team Who Could 'Make Some Noise'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Senators Make Major Goaltending Announcement Ahead of Season Opener
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Preseason Overreaction: Warriors Make Puzzling Lineup Decision
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    WATCH: Giants Celebration Shut Down By Daboll
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Sabrina Carpenter Leaves No Doubt About Her Favorite MLB Team
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Panthers Sign Carter Verhaeghe to Longest Possible Contract
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left Awkwardly Speechless Over Taylor Swift Appearance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Choke in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    GMs predict a Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.-led comeback season
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Robert Saleh Was Not to Blame for Jets' Woes, but Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers Are
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy