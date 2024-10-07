Chiefs, Saints Announce Inactives for 'MNF': Will Mecole Play?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay undefeated in 2024 when they host the New Orleans Saints for "Monday Night Football" in Week 5. Leading up to the matchup, both teams have announced their inactives.

Leading up to the game, the Chiefs had already, unsurprisingly, ruled out star receiver Rashee Rice after he sustained a serious injury in Week 4. They have also ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has yet to play this season. Receiver Mecole Hardman was listed as questionable heading into the game.

The main story for Kansas City will be if Hardman plays, as the Chiefs are already down multiple receivers for an extended period. If Hardman can't go, Patrick Mahomes will have a very limited amount of options in the receiver room.

Meanwhile, the Saints had already ruled out five players for the game. That list included Taysom Hill, centers Cesar Ruiz and Shane Lemieux, defensive end Peyton Turner and former Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton.

Losing Hill could end up being huge for a Saints offense that will need as much firepower as possible against a formidable Chiefs defense.

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Pete Werner were both listed as questionable for New Orleans.

Here are the full inactives lists for both teams:

Chiefs Inactives

OL CJ Hanson

OT Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Cameron Thomas

Saints Inactives

LB Willie Gay

TE Taysom Hill

QB Spencer Rattler (QB3)

LB Pete Werner

C Cesar Ruiz

DT Khristian Boyd

DE Payton Turner

The Chiefs and the Saints will kick off at 7:15 P.M. CT.