Kyler Murray talks about that hard fought win over the 49ers

Kyler Murray spoke to the media about how frustrating this game was and why he chose rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. for that crucial fourth down conversion.

Until late in the fourth quarter, was it frustrating out there?

Kyler: Yeah, you know the guys fought for 60 minutes. This league is really hard and I was frustrated…with just the way we were playing. First half felt like we were moving the ball well and then…the interception… we get the blocked field goal…I feel like the score didn't represent how well we were moving the ball…when I say this league is hard that you know the margin for error is very tight and I feel like we were not necessarily giving the game away but we just weren't capitalizing the opportunities we had.

On going to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. on a big 4th down after not connecting much during the game

Kyler: We’ll be better. You know he's young, it's our fourth, fifth game together and we just got to you know we'll get it down, I'm not worried about it at all. That just goes to show you the confidence and the trust you know fourth down who am I going to one on one…I trust Marv to go win. I trust all guys to go win but that was huge for him I think for his confidence and for us to convert right there and keep the chains moving.