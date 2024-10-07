Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Unbeaten Chiefs Face Struggling Saints on Monday Night Football

    By Timm Hamm,

    1 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 and remain one of just two undefeated teams and the only unbeaten AFC team.

    In Week 5, they host a suddenly struggling New Orleans Saints team that scored 91 points over its first two games, but just 36 in its last two.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI0Gi_0vxyRFRD00
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024.

    Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

    New Orleans began the year with blowout wins over Carolina and Dallas, but struggled in losses to Philadelphia and Atlanta.

    “When you play a lot of football in this league, you realize that blowing people out and doing all that ... it doesn’t matter,” Kamara said. “I don’t care if we beat a team 80-0. We’ve got way more football to play against better teams.”

    "Better teams" include the Chiefs , who aim to make history this season with a third-straight Super Bowl win in February - ironically - in New Orleans.

    Kansas City is used to playing in close games, with all four of their wins coming in the final minutes. Last week against the Chargers, the Chiefs had to overcome the loss of Rashee Rice before finally putting Los Angeles away late 17-10.

    “You just know that it's all on the line right here,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you have to go through your normal process.”

    Close games are something the Chiefs are used to winning. Six of their last seven playoff games were decided by a touchdown or less, including their last two Super Bowl wins over Philly and San Francisco.

    Related: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Looking to Join Montana, Young, Peyton and ... Cowboys' Dak Prescott?

    “I think having the experiences of being in those games, it makes it where it’s not too big, where it’s like, I’m not trying to make a crazy play happen,” Mahomes said. “I’ve learned from my experiences, the good and the bad, and knowing how to have success in those moments and not make it bigger than what it is.

    "All you can do is focus on that one play and then try to figure out a way to make it happen.”

