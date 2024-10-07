Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    $230 Million NFL Star Favored to be Next QB Benched in 2024 Season

    By Zachary Neel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckDFK_0vxyPxuF00

    Things have not been going well for the Cleveland Browns this season, as they've gotten off to a 1-4 start with three straight losses. There are a lot of things to blame for this, but the No. 1 thing has to be the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been playing some of the worst football of his career this year.

    It's gotten so bad that many fans are wondering when the Browns might decide to bench Watson, despite the fact that the team signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract two years ago and still owes him $92 million, regardless of if he plays or not.

    This past week, betting odds on Bet Online came out for which QB is the most likely to be benched in the NFL, non-injury related. Watson is the favorite as of now, listed at +200, ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields (+300) and Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis (+350)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCngi_0vxyPxuF00
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks back after the game against the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field.

    © Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

    Through five games this year, Watson has completed 60.2% of his passes for 852 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 INTs. He ranks 25th in the league in terms of passing yards, and 31st in total QBR.

    To make matters worse, the Browns not only gave Watson what is being considered the worst contract in NFL history, but they had to give up substantial NFL draft capital to trade for him in the first place. Cleveland sent the Houston Texans its 2022, 2023, and 2024 first-round picks, along with a 2023 third-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022 and 2024.

    All of this to have him land as the betting favorite to get benched five weeks into the season a couple of years later. It's safe to say that things are not going great right now in Cleveland.

    Related: Browns Fans Voice Frustration After 34-13 Loss to Commanders

    Comments
    
    Charles Gustafson
    1d ago
    One can only hope he will be benched. Browns can't want to lose that bad, that they would start him against the Eagles.
