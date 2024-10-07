Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Caitlin Clark News

    By Angelo Guinhawa,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqw09_0vxyPLnz00

    After her WNBA season ended with an early playoff exit, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark jokingly said she plans to "become a professional golfer." Apparently, there's some truth to it.

    On Monday, it was announced that Clark is going to participate in the pro-am for the LPGA's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The competition is scheduled for November 13.

    "I love golf so the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting," Clark said.

    Aside from competing on the golf course, Clark will also be a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit that is part of the event. It is set for November 12, a day prior to the pro-am game.

    What is unknown, however, is if it will be televised or if there will be any way for fans to watch Clark compete in golf. Having said that, Clark's supporters were quick to ask for it to be televised or, at least, streamed live.

    "Televise it," a fan wrote in the reply section of the announcement made by The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on X.

    Another one echoed the same sentiment, saying, "I've suddenly become interested in golf. Please televise this!"

    "Fantastic. Will the Pro-AM be televised on the Golf Channel?" a commenter added.

    "I will watch golf for the first time ever if this is going to be streamed," a social media user shared.

    A fifth supporter noted, "Is there going to be a way to watch it live? There’s a lot of interest from people!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mf2Ic_0vxyPLnz00
    Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

    Grace Hollars&solIndyStar &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    It remains to be seen if the pro-am will have any sort of coverage, but considering the demand it is getting after Caitlin Clark's participation, the LPGA Tour might want to consider taking advantage of the increased interest.

    Related: NBA Shooting Legend Reggie Miller's One Word Message To Caitlin Clark Says It All

    Comments / 16
    Rory Coblyn
    1d ago
    WAKE Up PEOPLE..she is 22 YEARS OLD AND HER PARENTS " RUN THE SHOW" ASK THEM IF SHE WILL BE ALLOWED TO DO THIS OR THAT..NOT THE MEDIA!
    George Carnall
    1d ago
    GOOD LUCK👍⚘️😎🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴
