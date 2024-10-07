Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Joel Klatt Calls Out Officials for Bailing Out ACC Powerhouse in Consecutive Weeks

    By J.C. Shelton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIWEW_0vxyKbYK00

    Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is not looking past the controversial ACC officiating over the last two weeks, specifically in recent matchups involving the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes.

    "The officials have bailed them out in in particular on some reviews, and again, we can't do this conference officiating thing," he said on "The Joel Klatt Show." There's some things in that game that happen, whether it's targeting calls or the review against Virginia Tech..."

    Klatts is referring to instances that began in Miami's home win over unranked Virginia Tech last week. After trailing 24-17 in the fourth quarter, star quarterback Cam Ward engineered a 14-point surge to make it 38-34 with 1:57 remaining.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPYkx_0vxyKbYK00
    Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

    Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

    But the Hokies would not go away without a last-minute fight.

    Virginia Tech marched down to Miami's 30-yard line with a touchdown needed to pull off the upset. With just three seconds remaining on the clock, the Hokies had one chance at the end zone. Quarterback Kyron Drones connected with receiver Da'Quan Felton in what was originally called a touchdown, but controversially called an incomplete pass, ultimately ending the game in Miami's favor.

    In similar fashion, Miami was also seemingly aided by an official review in the 39-38 comeback win at unranked California in Week 6.

    With a first down needed to put the game away, Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza's third-down scramble ended with a helmet-to-helmet hit by Miami’s Wesley Bissainthe. Officials flagged the play for targeting before reversing the call after replay. Cal was forced to punt and Miami went on to score the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing possession.

    Miami could have easily suffered two straight losses to unranked opponents if not for two specific calls. While Ward and the prolific offense has been impressive thus far, Klatt expects Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes to be in similar situations moving forward if things aren't tightened up defensively.

    "I love Cam Ward, he's incredible, and yet I don't really trust Miami and in particular their defense," he said. "They're giving up far too many yards and too many points.”

    After allowing a total of 41 points to nonconference opponents in the first four weeks, Miami has allowed 72 points to conference opponents in the last two games.

    Miami (6-0) is on a bye this week before traveling to Louisville (3-2) for another ACC battle.

