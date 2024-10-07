Open in App
    Cake, Contract for Jonathan Kuminga?

    By Lance Roberson,

    1 days ago

    OCT. 7 CANDLES AND A CONTRACT FOR KUMINGA? Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga turned 22 on Oct. 6, and naturally, the franchise celebrated such an occasion by listing many feats of his young career.

    From the Warriors' social media, "Most dunks in a single season in Warriors history, youngest Warrior to ever eclipse 1,000 points in a season and the second youngest Warrior to reach 2,000 career points."

    Despite such stats, the Warriors haven't granted Kuminga a contract extension. Kuminga is in his last year before entering restricted free agency, with a pivotal Warriors' season on the horizon. The 22-year-old forward stated he's now focused on basketball and will allow his agent to do their job.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubUNx_0vxxhhkA00
    Jonathan Kuminga, Clutchpoints

    OCT. 5 WARRIORS VS. CLIPPERS PREVIEW The Golden State Warriors are in Hawaii for training camp and on Saturday open with a preseason game against the Clippers.

    The afternoon tipoff will likely not feature Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, as he is ramping up. But for the Warriors’ side? It could be all hands on deck for the Steph Curry-led squad ... minus one.

    Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with an illness in camp and will not play on Saturday.

