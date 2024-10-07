Amon-Ra St. Brown Fires Back At Brother Equanimeous Over Anti-City Of Detroit Comments

The Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown became the NFL's fourth-highest paid receiver after the signing of his new contract this past April, tied with Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.

For fans of St. Brown, staying in Detroit with Coach Dan Campbell's Super Bowl hopeful Lions franchise seemed like the obvious move.

His brother Equanimeous, a receiver with the New Orleans Saints who has not recorded a catch this season, apparently sees things differently based on comments made on the 'St. Brown Podcast' on Monday afternoon.

The Saints receiver took a verbal jab at the City of Detroit in a 1:04 clip posted to the podcast's main page on X, to which his Lions brother responded.

"Detroit, no one's going there. I promise you," Equanimeous St. Brown said while calling Detroit a "layover destination" for Delta Airlines while shaking his head with a stern look on his face.

"Okay," Amon-Ra St. Brown responded while waiting to hear the continuation of his Saints brother's rant.

"I think a lot of people outside of Detroit would agree with me, like, if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country they would not choose Detroit," Equanimeous St. Brown continued.

"Hate to say it."

Amon-Ra St. Brown disagreed with his brother's assertion.

"I think a lot of Detroit fans would have something to say to that," he said in response.

"A lot of Detroit fans have something to say about that, they love it up here," Amon-Ra St. Brown continued as his brother name dropped Florida and California.

