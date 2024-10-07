Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    'Dogs vs. Cats!' Bengals Open As Favorites Over Giants

    By Anthony Licciardi,

    1 days ago

    The New York Giants are coming off their most impressive win of the season. They traveled to Washington and took down the powerful Seattle Seahawks, thoroughly outplaying them and overcoming a fluky 101-yard scoop-and-score in the process.

    The win advanced the Giants to 2-3, a modest – but not disastrous – start to the season.

    It seems every time New York’s season is on the brink, a strong performance is in order. But the Giants failed to follow up their Week 3 win with an equivalent performance. What might Week 6 have in store?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM7JS_0vxxgtcv00
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

    © Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

    New York will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, giving the country a nightcap of intriguing storylines.

    The Bengals are 1-4, but quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off perhaps the best game of his career. They are incredibly talented on offense, but poor coaching and league-worst tackling efforts have left them on the outside of the playoff picture.

    The Giants pose a less formidable opponent than the Baltimore Ravens, but after finding an emerging rookie running back in Tyrone Tracy Jr. and proving that the pass rush can take over games, Sunday night is in fact winnable for New York.

    Likely? That might be another story.

    According to DraftKings, the Giants are 3.5-point underdogs against Cincinnati on Sunday

    Related: Giants' Banks Bounces Back vs. Metcalf, Seahawks

    At face value, that line looks generous. Despite his recent flashes, quarterback Daniel Jones is a far lesser passer than Burrow. His stable of weapons has the opportunity to decimate a young secondary.

    Yet, the Giants did their damage without star receiver Malik Nabers, and Cincinnati’s defense has been detrimental all season long. If New York can retain its potency on the ground, put Nabers in a position to win, and have a defensive star leave their mark, there’s a path to victory – even against a more talented team.

