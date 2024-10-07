Norman Powell credits Jerry Stackhouse for helping him develop in the NBA

Powell loved seeing his former mentor as part of the Warriors coaching staff.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell played for the Toronto Raptors from 2015 to 2021, winning a championship with the team in 2019. He had a long journey to prove himself in Toronto but gradually improved during his stint.

That improvement was due to his relationship with former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse, a Raptors assistant coach, and the G-League affiliate team’s head coach until 2018. Norm loved working with Stack, which helped him become a standout player. Jerry is back in the NBA as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

“A lot of battles. He was my OG coach when I was a rookie, and he had a lot of one-on-one battles and a lot of talking mess. It’s good to see him. I followed his career coaching in college and am staying in touch with him,” Norm said after the preseason game against Golden State. “He was following my career, texting me, keeping up. It’s always good to see him back at the next NBA level; he has great knowledge of the game. He will do a great job coaching those young dudes in Golden State.”

Stackhouse has helped develop some good players

During his time with the Raptors, Stack worked well with some promising youngsters who became standout players. Norm is just one of them, but you can look at his catalog and see names like Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam as part of the Young Core from 2015 to 2018.

Norm praises him so much because he helped him reach a new level. Powell did not get consistent minutes in his first few months with the Raptors, but Stackhouse was always there to play one-on-one with him and teach him a few tricks that worked during his NBA career.

Jerry loved his time coaching the players, and he was ecstatic when all the players found success with the Raptors after he left the Raptors organization before joining the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant and taking the Vanderbilt job afterward.

“I felt like a proud papa watching that. It was great,” Stack said to The Athletic in 2019.

Powell has benefited well from Stackhouse

In the early part of his career, Powell was exclusively a slasher because he was quick and could jump high for layups and dunks. Thankfully, he had Stackhouse guiding him because Norm became more of a complete scorer. He thrived with his mid-range jump shots and became a deadly spot-up shooter.

Nowadays, he enjoys playing for the Clippers, where he is usually the primary option off the bench. However, he is open to playing any role that Coach Ty Lue wants him to play. Norm has become a successful player, which could be credited to Jerry’s coaching.

