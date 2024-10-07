Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Liberty Flames vs. FIU Panthers Score Prediction

    By Dan Lyons,

    1 days ago

    Tuesday night football begins this week, with a Week 7 Conference USA matchup between undefeated Liberty (4-0) and FIU (2-3).

    The Flames entered the season as the favorite to win Conference USA and compete for a College Football Playoff bid out of the Group of 5 . So far, Jamey Chadwell’s team is on the right track, opening the season 4-0 with a paid of early conference wins. Liberty’s last scheduled game against Appalachian State was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. The Flames last played on Sept. 21, a 35-24 win over ECU. FIU is also coming off of a bye, after beating Louisiana Tech in Week 5, 17-10. The 2024 season has been up-and-down for the Panthers, who fell to rival FAU and FCS program Monmouth in mid-September, after blowing out Central Michigan 52-16.

    Liberty and Florida International have faced off two times (2020, ’23) with the Flames winning both games. Liberty won last year’s game in Miami 38-6.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWgft_0vxxZZ8A00
    Quarterback Kaidon Salter led Liberty to the Fiesta Bowl against Oregon to end the 2023-24 season.

    Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

    How to watch Liberty vs. FIU, game odds

    Location: Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.
    Kickoff: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET
    TV: CBSSN
    Spread: Liberty -19
    Over/Under: 54.5
    Announcers: Jordan Kent and Donte Whitner

    Why Liberty Will Win

    Chadwell is 17-1 since taking over the Flames program ahead of the 2023, with the sole loss coming in last year’s Fiesta Bowl to Oregon. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, the leader of last year’s team, has been rock solid once again this fall, completing 64.1% of his passes for 949 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception, with a robust 9.2 yards per attempt. Wide receiver Treon Sibley has been a dangerous weapon, leading the team with 357 receiving yards and 22.3 yards per catch. While Salter is the face of the offense, the team has leaned on the run game, with the running back duo of Quinton Cooley and Billy Lucas combining for 635 yards and eight touchdowns through four games.

    The Flames’ biggest mismatch may come up front. Liberty has nine sacks in four games, with sophomore TJ Bush, Jr. leading Conference USA with 4.5 sacks on the season so far. Liberty has a defensive sack rate of over 8%. FIU’s pass blocking is ranked 114th in the FBS by Pro Football Focus, and the Panthers have gotten into trouble when knocked out of rhythm. FIU has converted just 29.63% of third downs this year, one of the worst marks in FBS, while Liberty’s defense has held opponents to just 30.91% conversions on third down.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHaJv_0vxxZZ8A00
    Miami native Keyone Jenkins has 1,104 passing yards and nine touchdowns for the Panthers through the first five games of the season.

    Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

    Why FIU Will Win

    Liberty may be undefeated this year, but it has struggled early on in games, something that FIU must take advantage of. The Flames have a first half point differential of zero, after trailing New Mexico State and ECU at the half. Both of those teams held fourth quarter leads against Liberty. Salter is Conference USA’s most heralded quarterback after his impressive 2023 season, but the Panthers have their own weapon under center in Keyone Jenkins, who has 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns to four interceptions on the season. He’s forged a strong connection with Panthers wide receiver Eric Rivers, who is averaging 18.6 yards per catch on the year.

    Like FIU, Liberty has struggled a bit up front, and Salter has been sacked seven times on the year, going down on just under 7% of the time per Team Rankings, a significant bump from the 2.88% of plays in which he was sacked a year ago. Salter’s rushing threat has also been neutralized this year, with teams holding him to 131 yards on 40 carries with no touchdowns.

    FIU is one of the least penalized teams in the country, surrendering just 33.5 yards per game on flags. Liberty is the opposite, with 77.7 penalty yards per game, the 12th worst mark in FBS.

    Final Analysis

    Liberty has not been nearly as impressive as last year’s 13-1 team, with legitimate scares in recent games against overmatched opponents. FIU has taken some steps forward this season in the passing game, and can be an opportunistic team on defense, but it is not the type of consistent team good enough to hand Liberty its first regular season loss since 2022.

    Score Prediction: Liberty 31, FIU 17

