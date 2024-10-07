Cam Rising's Status Unclear Ahead of Utah's Game Against Arizona State

Utah's first bye week of the season is officially in the books, and the entire program will be looking to redeem themselves after suffering an embarrassing loss to Arizona in week five.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham held his first press conference following the bye week and gave his first update of the week on veteran quarterback Cam Rising's injury status. However, the update isn't one that instills much confidence in Rising being the man under center against Arizona State despite the extra week of rest and recovery.

"Rising will play once he gets the go-ahead from the medical staff, we'll see what happens this week ... but there's a chance [of Rising being cleared]," Whittingham said .

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7). Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are coming off an emphatic late-game win against Kansas, and look to be a tough test for the Utes if they play anywhere near the poor form they displayed against the Wildcats.

Should Rising not be cleared, true freshman Isaac Wilson will make his fourth straight start, and while he has established himself as the clear future under center, this season requires a veteran presence like Rising to be on the field if the Utes want to have any chance of making the Big 12 championship and earning a highly coveted college football playoff berth.

In the days leading up to the Friday night dual in the desert, there will surely be plenty of eyes on Rising's status, especially with fans growing tired and frustrated at the situation in the midst of an incredibly important season for the future of the program.