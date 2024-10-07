Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Cam Rising's Status Unclear Ahead of Utah's Game Against Arizona State

    By Elijah Grayson Murray,

    1 days ago

    Utah's first bye week of the season is officially in the books, and the entire program will be looking to redeem themselves after suffering an embarrassing loss to Arizona in week five.

    Head coach Kyle Whittingham held his first press conference following the bye week and gave his first update of the week on veteran quarterback Cam Rising's injury status. However, the update isn't one that instills much confidence in Rising being the man under center against Arizona State despite the extra week of rest and recovery.

    "Rising will play once he gets the go-ahead from the medical staff, we'll see what happens this week ... but there's a chance [of Rising being cleared]," Whittingham said .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THxRl_0vxvvQcd00
    Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7).

    Rob Gray-Imagn Images

    The Sun Devils are coming off an emphatic late-game win against Kansas, and look to be a tough test for the Utes if they play anywhere near the poor form they displayed against the Wildcats.

    Should Rising not be cleared, true freshman Isaac Wilson will make his fourth straight start, and while he has established himself as the clear future under center, this season requires a veteran presence like Rising to be on the field if the Utes want to have any chance of making the Big 12 championship and earning a highly coveted college football playoff berth.

    In the days leading up to the Friday night dual in the desert, there will surely be plenty of eyes on Rising's status, especially with fans growing tired and frustrated at the situation in the midst of an incredibly important season for the future of the program.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    BOHICA
    1d ago
    get ready for an ass whooping Arizona State
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Multiple Charges Filed Against Star Georgia WR Following Overnight Arrest
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Announces 'College GameDay' Update Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Matchup
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Humiliating' Moment For One Major College Football Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Shares Her Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume
    The Spun2 days ago
    Jeff Brohm knows it will be a challenge to play Virginia on the road
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    'He's Weak!' Cowboys Shut Down - And Rip - Cheap-Shot Steelers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Three INTs in Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Steve Spurrier Names SEC Program In The Driver’s Seat After Chaotic Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Vikings Latest Injury Update on Key Offensive Weapon Could Disrupt 5-0 Start
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Knicks' Hype Primes Fans for Magical Season?
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Knicks Coach Makes Blunt Admission After Karl-Anthony Towns' Preseason Debut
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    David Pollack Reveals Key Issue Plaguing Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Distraught Alabama Fan's Epic Call to Paul Finebaum Leaves 'Get Up' Insider in Tears
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Moving In On Girlfriend Of Other Kansas City Chiefs Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Are Bills Underutilizing Curtis Samuel?
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Topic active in Thunder training camp signals on track rehab
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Coach Daigneault suggests letting players gel is the best approach to winning
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Overlooked College Football Team Who Could 'Make Some Noise'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy