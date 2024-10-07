'Good Bad & Ugly': Cowboys Gutsy Road Win in Review

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys have had to demonstrate their toughness in consecutive weeks in road environments. Neither performance provided a flattering display, but they have battled through adversity and come through in big ways after an embarrassing two-game home stretch.

Of the two, last night certainly had more dramatics and forced the Cowboys to dig deeper than they had all season. Here's a look at the good, bad and ugly from Dallas' 20-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Good — Young Players Step Up in Key Spots: The Cowboys have become notorious for their attitude in regard to free agents and players. However, they get the nod for some key performances Sunday night.

Jalen Tolbert will take the spotlight with his game-winning touchdown, but also led the Cowboys in receiving with seven grabs for 87 yards as the No. 2 receiver. Rico Dowdle cemented himself as the team's lead back, finishing with 114 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Dallas may not have big names in some key spots, but those lower profile pieces carried them through dire straits against the Steelers.

The Bad — Penalties Nearly Power Pittsburgh to Victory: Dallas' defense stepped up to task without Micah Parsons and several other cornerstone players available. But a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties granted Pittsburgh extra yardage on both their touchdown drives.

They are not the only party of blame, however, as the offense set themselves back with similar mistakes.

Regardless Dallas committed 11 penalties for 87 yards. Against better competition, that lack of discipline will almost assuredly be taken advantage of. Especially when Dallas struggles to take care of the ball...

The Ugly — Red Zone Execution and Disastrous Decision Making: Frankly, much of this mess falls onto quarterback Dak Prescott who committed three turnovers, each worse than the last.

A strip sack fumble happens, but is certainly not a shocking occurrence against T.J. Watt. His first interception intended for CeeDee Lamb marked another poor decision, but remains possibly the result of a lack in communication. But Prescott lobbed a lame-duck ball into double coverage for his third turnover in what seemed the final straw for a Cowboys defeat.

However, the quarterback bailed the Cowboys out after recovering a fumble inside the five after Dowdle's reckless hoist above the trenches on the game-winning drive and Dallas had another field goal blocked.

The Cowboys left plenty of points on the board and got away with a very sloppy showing. Not every team will drag them into a mudslinging contest like the Steelers did, but Dallas has to play cleaner football moving forward.