    • Athlon Sports

    Steelers WR George Pickens Under Fire After Video Shows Effort Against Cowboys

    By Jordan Sigler,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374Lhn_0vxvvEH900

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had a rough night against the Dallas Cowboys. The third-year receiver was held to 26 receiving yards on three receptions.

    The effort Pickens showed in the Steelers' 20-17 loss to the Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5 may have played a role in head coach Mike Tomlin giving the receiver a small snap count.

    Of the Steelers' 58 offensive snaps, Pickens took part in 34. Receivers Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin had snap counts in the 40s.

    Tomlin said the coaching staff wanted to cut Pickens' snaps so the 23-year-old would play at a high level when he was on the field.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8xlh_0vxvvEH900
    Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

    Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

    Not everyone was impressed at the quality of Pickens' performance when his number was called in Week 5.

    NFL analyst Warren Sharp posted videos on X of Pickens running routes against the Cowboys. He asked fans what stood out to them. Most commenters noticed the 2022 second-round pick not playing at full speed and quitting on plays before the whistle.

    "Bro runs at half speed every play...nothing explosive about his routes at all," wrote one fan.

    "Pickens has been running lazy routes for a few seasons now," commented another. "Including during practice.

    "Dude is literally jogging," observed one fan.

    "He’s lazy when the play isn’t designed for him," suggested a poster.

    "I don't think he ran hard once," noticed another. "Steelers should've never chose him over Johnson."

    "LOAFING as usual," posted a frustrated fan.

    Pickens did go hard at the end of the game. Following the final whistle, the former Georgia standout grabbed the facemas k of Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was seen taunting the Steelers receiver.

    Related: Steelers WR George Pickens Takes Unexpected Cheap Shot at Cowboys Player After Loss

