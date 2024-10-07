Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Patrick Mahomes Set to Have Key WR at His Disposal vs. Saints

    By Owen Crisafulli,

    1 days ago

    Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have rolled out to a 4-0 start to the 2024 campaign, and they will attempt to improve to 5-0 on Monday Night Football when they close out Week 5 with their contest against the New Orleans Saints.

    While the Chiefs have won each of their first four games, their offense is already pretty banged up, as key playmakers in Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and Isiah Pacheco are all on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

    Mahomes always seems to find a way to make due, but he's got a rather limited supporting cast for the time being. However, he will have longtime speedster Mecole Hardman at his disposal for this one, as the veteran wide receiver is expected to suit up against the Saints on Monday night.

    Hardman has yet to receive a target this season, but that's largely due to the fact that he has only played 14 total offensive snaps through four games, a number which is surely set to increase given Kansas City's injury situation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmGKI_0vxvut8D00
    Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs

    © Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

    Hardman's familiarity with Mahomes could come in handy as he sees more time on the field, and it is worth remembering that this duo linked up for the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers last year.

    Mahomes is going to need some help if the Chiefs intend on improving to 5-0 vs. the Saints, so with Hardman expected to be on the field, look for him to make an impact for KC in this one.

    Related: Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Chiefs' Viral Travis Kelce Gesture

    Comments / 1
    Paul Shubelka
    1d ago
    he is a joke
