    • Athlon Sports

    Deion Sanders Sends Fiery Message to Colorado After 4-1 Start

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cfe95_0vxvukQu00

    The Colorado Buffaloes have begun the year with a 4-1 record. The only loss this season came in Week 2 against Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

    In Week 6, Colorado enjoyed a much-needed bye week after a huge Week 5 win against UCF on the road in Big 12 Conference play.

    However, head coach Deion Sanders is not taking it easy on his team whatsoever. Ahead of the Week 7 clash against No. 18 Kansas State, Sanders delivered a fiery message to his team, per Gucce CU.

    "Y'all think y'all arrive, right?" Sanders asked. "Y'all ain't done nothing, man...Nah, we supposed to be here...We supposed to do this. Quit acting like it's a surprise. it shouldn't be a surprise to y'all, cause it sure ain't no surprise to me."

    Sanders concluded with a strong emphasis ahead of practice: "It starts today," Sander said. "I expect an era of seriousness when we practice today."

    The Buff had a close Week 1 game against North Dakota State but they did manage to get the 31-26 win. Then, the Buffs lost to Nebraska but responded with three straight wins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy0lq_0vxvukQu00
    Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

    © Mike Watters-Imagn Images

    The Buffs defeated Baylor in Boulder and then UCF by 27 on the road in another strong outing.

    The next couple of weeks will be another test for Colorado as they face Kansas State in Boulder and then Arizona on the road before a home game against Cincinnati.

    However, in the words of Deion Sanders, they are supposed to be here.

    Colorado vs. Kansas State kicks off on Saturday, October 12, at 8:15 p.m. local Mountain time as the Buffs try for a top-25 win at Folsom Field.

    Related: Joel Klatt Uses One Word to Describe Colorado’s Emergence This Season

