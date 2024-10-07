A’ja Wilson’s Outfit for WNBA Exit Interview is Turning Heads

The Las Vegas Aces' season definitely didn't end the way A'ja Wilson hoped.

Less than 24 hours removed after her team was eliminated from the WNBA Semifinals by the rival New York Liberty, though, it's safe to say Wilson's trademark sense of humor was fully intact regardless.

While conducting her exit interview with media on Monday, the Aces superstar and pregame fashion influencer donned a t-shirt that read "Scott's Tots," a direct reference to an infamous episode of "The Office" that even some the beloved sitcom's biggest fans have deemed too cringeworthy.

Wilson's shirt, seen below, is the same one that was proudly worn in the show by graduating high-schoolers who Michael Scott had erroneously promised free college tuition a decade prior.

Fortunately and understandably, Wilson's reaction to missing out on a championship three-peat with Vegas was much more measured than that of the kids whose college dreams were dashed by Scott's lie.

The 2024 season was just as busy as it was historic for Wilson. Not only did she join Houston Comets legend Cynthia Cooper as the only players in WNBA history to garner unanimous MVP honors , but Wilson also led Team USA to gold in Paris during the league's midseason break, earning Olympics MVP honors in the process.

Clearly, the 28-year-old is relishing her upcoming break from the daily grind of basketball at its highest level.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson celebrating her Olympic gold medal win with Team USA. Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“Even after winning the championships, I still give myself about a couple months just to throw the basketball away," she told Nekias Duncan of "The Dunker Spot" on Monday. "I don’t watch it, I don’t listen to it. I stay off of social media a little bit, and just kind of take my mind into the real world. Touch some grass, breathe some air, play with my dogs.

"Those are things that I kinda just decompress in and remove myself, because sometimes like I said, you get caught up," Wilson continued. "The season drains you; it’s exhausting. Sometimes you gotta have time for yourself. So yeah, I’m gonna take some time to myself and just kick it."

In wake of a truly legendary season, Wilson deserves all the time off she can get.

Between touching grass, breathing air and playing with her dogs, don't be surprised if Wilson—apparently unmoved by Michael Scott's most embarrassing faux pas—catches up on some old reruns of "The Office," either.

Related: Aces Coach Reveals What's Really To Blame for WNBA Playoffs Loss vs. Liberty