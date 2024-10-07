'George Pickens Weak!' Steelers Star Earns Cowboys' Criticism

It would be an understatement to suggest that Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens had a bad Sunday.

His Steelers lost in heartbreaking fashion in front of the home fans in a weather-delayed nightcap, falling 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. His production was modest at best, he was effectively benched, and he put forth the worst film of his season.

Even after the game, Pickens’ night got worse.

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs after a catch against the Cowboys. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis’ walk back to the locker room, he made his opinion known on the Steelers’ top receiver.

“Pittsburgh need a receiver,” Lewis said, knowingly in earshot of reporters. “George Pickens weak.”

Lewis’ motivations were likely two-fold.

For one, Lewis was on the wrong end of an unnecessary roughness call, ignored by the game ending. Lewis wasn’t without blame, celebrating his way past Pickens, but the receiver grabbed Lewis by the facemask and tossed him to the ground – a painful price to pay for a taunt.

But the altercation wasn’t the first time the two matched up on Sunday.

According to Pro Football Focus , Lewis was covering Pickens for three of his targets in Week 5. He allowed two catches for five yards and largely ensured Pickens wasn’t targeted for most of the night.

Pickens finished his game with seven targets but only three catches for 26 yards. He played far fewer snaps than expected of a top receiver – without dealing with an injury – an issue made more severe by Pittsburgh’s lack of depth behind him.

The Steelers chose to temporarily bench Pickens, leaving themselves without their best weapon. But even when he was on the field, Pittsburgh was without its star, at least mentally. He was visibly checked out, bailing on routes and giving coaches reason for further consequences.

Lewis is right. Pittsburgh needs a receiver. It’s on Pickens to prove he can elevate his game and be as consistent as he is talented.