Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Confident Injury-Hit Offense Can Play 'Great Football'

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is banged up heading into their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Isiah Pacheco and Marquise Brown already out for the foreseeable future, last week saw another name be added to that list - receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice is expected to miss significant time, which isn't ideal for a Chiefs offense that has already struggled for consistency throughout the first month.

But for Patrick Mahomes, dealing with new receivers and backups isn't as big of a change as some might think, and he's confident that the group as a whole can put on a show against the Saints.

“Once the week goes on and you go through your game plan, it's usually pretty smooth because you have an understanding of the guys and what we're trying to do in the concepts of the plays,” Mahomes said . “Coach [Andy] Reid does a great job of getting guys prepared and ready to go throughout a week of game plan, and we had an extra day this week, so I'm sure guys will be ready to go out there and play some great football.”

With Rice being Kansas City's No. 1 weapon, it will now be up to Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster , Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray, and Justin Watson to share the load in the passing game.

What it will also do is heap more of a focus on running backs Carson Steele, Kareem Hunt, and Samaje Perine to establish the run game to help ease the workload on the group of receivers.

The Saints won't be pushovers, especially with Dennis Allen's offense. If the Chiefs are to maintain their 100 percent record, it is going to take a team effort on offense to play "great football" and get the win.