Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Confident Injury-Hit Offense Can Play 'Great Football'

    By Adam Schultz,

    1 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is banged up heading into their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

    With Isiah Pacheco and Marquise Brown already out for the foreseeable future, last week saw another name be added to that list - receiver Rashee Rice.

    Rice is expected to miss significant time, which isn't ideal for a Chiefs offense that has already struggled for consistency throughout the first month.

    But for Patrick Mahomes, dealing with new receivers and backups isn't as big of a change as some might think, and he's confident that the group as a whole can put on a show against the Saints.

    “Once the week goes on and you go through your game plan, it's usually pretty smooth because you have an understanding of the guys and what we're trying to do in the concepts of the plays,” Mahomes said . “Coach [Andy] Reid does a great job of getting guys prepared and ready to go throughout a week of game plan, and we had an extra day this week, so I'm sure guys will be ready to go out there and play some great football.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u7Zz_0vxvsrRB00
    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

    © Denny Medley-Imagn Images

    With Rice being Kansas City's No. 1 weapon, it will now be up to Travis Kelce, Juju Smith-Schuster , Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray, and Justin Watson to share the load in the passing game.

    Related: 'Nonsense!' Chiefs Ex Star Defends Kelce

    What it will also do is heap more of a focus on running backs Carson Steele, Kareem Hunt, and Samaje Perine to establish the run game to help ease the workload on the group of receivers.

    The Saints won't be pushovers, especially with Dennis Allen's offense. If the Chiefs are to maintain their 100 percent record, it is going to take a team effort on offense to play "great football" and get the win.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Has 5-Word Response to Travis Kelce’s Performance Lately
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Multiple Charges Filed Against Star Georgia WR Following Overnight Arrest
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Tom Brady Delivers 5-Word Reaction to Patrick Mahomes' Interception on 'Monday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Moving In On Girlfriend Of Other Kansas City Chiefs Star
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    'He's Weak!' Cowboys Shut Down - And Rip - Cheap-Shot Steelers
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Three INTs in Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NY Liberty Owner Makes Her Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    ESPN Announces 'College GameDay' Update Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Matchup
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Report Reveals Robert Saleh's Reaction to Being Fired by the New York Jets
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes' Outfit for Chiefs-Saints on 'Monday Night Football' Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Distraught Alabama Fan's Epic Call to Paul Finebaum Leaves 'Get Up' Insider in Tears
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Notice Travis Kelce Change Before 'Monday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Hyatt's Empty Showing Confirms Role With Giants
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Names Top College Football Program He’s ‘Unimpressed’ by
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Our Cowboys 'Blow It Up' Theory? Jerry Finally Admits To Plan
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Bleacher Report: Boston and OKC will be the only 60-win teams in 2024-25
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Georgia Aims to Poach Star Receiver From Florida State During Nightmare Season
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Choke in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    J.D. Pickell Makes Surprise Pick for Oregon-Ohio State
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Fraudulent College Football Team After Week 6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Saints' Davante Adams Pursuit Gets Big Update
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    13 ex-Gophers on NHL rosters to start new season
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Kyle Busch Team Member Threatens Retirement During Frustrating Talladega Cup Race
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rangers Hint at 2 Long-Term Injuries with Opening Roster Release
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy