    • Athlon Sports

    Vikings’ Harrison Smith adds to HOF résumé with milestone sack

    By Josh Skluzacek,

    1 days ago

    Minnesota Vikings star safety Harrison Smith has accomplished a lot during his Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career, but he’s still performing at a high level and adding to his résumé in the process.

    On Sunday, Smith reached another milestone by recording his first sack of the season, which is his 13th in the NFL.

    That sack put his career total at 20.5, which made him just the seventh defensive back all-time to have at least 30 career interceptions and 20 sacks. Five of the other six are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the sixth, Rodney Harrison, is likely headed there in the coming years.

    Follow Inside the Vikings on Facebook

    Smith, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Through the first five weeks of this season, he’s totaled 30 tackles, 4 passes defended — already more than in 2023 — and an interception to go with his sack of Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

    He already entered this season leading all defensive backs in tackles and sacks since 2012 by a wide margin, and he’s also got more interceptions than any other DB in that span while ranking near the top in nearly every other statistical category.

    Per Pro Football Focus, “The Hitman” has the fourth-most pressures by a safety so far this season but he’s also got one of the lowest reception rates allowed by a safety (57.1%), just proving once again that he can do it all.

    Related: Vikings defense reaches sack milestone in win over Jets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmgX1_0vxtLuyR00
    Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

    Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

