    • Athlon Sports

    Kickoff For Matchup Between No. 7 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee Revealed

    By Nazario Pangallo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11g6Qz_0vxtLpYo00

    Alabama travels to Knoxville, Tenn., in two weeks for a massive SEC matchup with the Volunteers. Earlier today, the kickoff time for that game was confirmed.

    The Third Saturday in October will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central Time at Neyland Stadium.

    Just three days ago, it looked like this would be a top-five matchup between two undefeated teams. After Saturday, this is now a must-win game for both teams to stay in the hunt for the SEC Championship.

    In the afternoon window of Saturday's action, Alabama fell at the hands of Vanderbilt as the Commodores notched their first program win over a top-five school.

    Tennessee followed that up in the primetime window as Arkansas sunk the Volunteers.

    Although Saturday was the low for these two teams, both have shown the ability to compete at the top of the sport. Both fanbases have seen their expectations blast through the roof before seeing them collapse back to earth on the same catastrophic Saturday. Both have a chance to recover this weekend with Alabama hosting South Carolina and the Vols welcoming rival Florida.

    If they both handle their business as they are expected to—Alabama is a 21.5-point favorite while Tennessee is favored by 15.5—the two teams will enter at 5-1 and ranked within the top 10.

    Following that game, Georgia and Texas will play their first SEC matchup against each other in a prime-time clash between two top-five teams.

