New York Yankees Starting Jon Berti At First For ALDS Game 2

The New York Yankees’ lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS has a big surprise.

The first seven hitters in the team’s lineup are the same from Game 1. Alex Berigo moved up the right hole of the Bronx Bombers’ lineup while Jon Berti will make his debut at firebase and bat ninth.

Berti has played many positions throughout his six-year career in the majors. He has played over 100 games at third base, second base, and shortstop. He also played all three outfield positions before.

Oswaldo Cabrera played first base in the Yankees’ Game 1 victory. He recorded a single and three strikeouts in the win on Saturday.

Berti spent most of the season on the injured list. He went down with with a left calf strain on May 24 with a left calf strain, and he didn’t return to the active roster until September. Berti hit .273 with one home run, six runs batted in, and five stolen bases in 25 games during the regular season.

The utility player will become the third person in MLB history to start at a position for the first time in the postseason. Carlos Santana in 2016 and Jake Flowers in 1931 are the only other players to do so.

Berti spent most of his time at third base during the season. He and Cabrera split time at third base to start the year as DJ LeMahieu began the season on the injured list. The Yankees then acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. At the MLB trade deadline who has since taken over the starting duties at the hot corner.

Berti has played seven career postseason games. He is 4-22 with two stolen bases. Berti most recently helped the Miami Marlins reach the playoffs in 2023.

Berti and the Yankees take on the Landas City Royals in the ALDS on Monday night at 7:38 p.m.

